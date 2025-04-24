© 2025 New Atlas
Medical Devices

Emotion-assessing wearable is like a mood ring for the face

By Ben Coxworth
April 24, 2025
Emotion-assessing wearable is like a mood ring for the face
The device could be voluntarily worn by patients who realize they are at risk of conditions such as depression and anxiety
The device could be voluntarily worn by patients who realize they are at risk of conditions such as depression and anxiety
View 3 Images
The temperature- and humidity-monitoring capabilities of the device (shown here with a US quarter-dollar coin for scale) were tested not only on volunteers' cheeks and foreheads, but also on their arms and fingertips
1/3
The temperature- and humidity-monitoring capabilities of the device (shown here with a US quarter-dollar coin for scale) were tested not only on volunteers' cheeks and foreheads, but also on their arms and fingertips
The sticker's expression-detecting algorithms were trained on eight volunteers, then tested on another three
2/3
The sticker's expression-detecting algorithms were trained on eight volunteers, then tested on another three
The device could be voluntarily worn by patients who realize they are at risk of conditions such as depression and anxiety
3/3
The device could be voluntarily worn by patients who realize they are at risk of conditions such as depression and anxiety
View gallery - 3 images

It's not uncommon for patients to hide their true emotions from their caregivers – or even from their own conscious selves. An experimental new facial "sticker" could help, by detecting and relaying information on its wearer's present state of mind.

Currently being developed by Assoc. Prof. Huanyu "Larry" Cheng and colleagues at Pennsylvania State University, the flexible, stretchable device incorporates sensors that measure biaxial mechanical strain, body temperature, sweat-induced humidity, and blood oxygen levels. These sensors are stacked like pancakes, separated by thin sheets of different materials that keep their signals and measurement methods from interfering with one another.

Other components include a printed circuit board, wireless charging coil, 5-volt battery and Bluetooth chip. All of these bits and pieces are encapsulated within a waterproof silicone covering, with the whole device measuring about 6 cm (2.4 inches) in length.

The temperature- and humidity-monitoring capabilities of the device (shown here with a US quarter-dollar coin for scale) were tested not only on volunteers' cheeks and foreheads, but also on their arms and fingertips
The temperature- and humidity-monitoring capabilities of the device (shown here with a US quarter-dollar coin for scale) were tested not only on volunteers' cheeks and foreheads, but also on their arms and fingertips

When the sticker is temporarily adhered to the patient's face, its strain sensor monitors their skin movements along two axes, wirelessly relaying that data to an app on a nearby cloud-connected smartphone or tablet.

AI-based algorithms in the software are in turn able to deduce the person's current facial expression, which is certainly linked to their mood. In lab tests, the technology has proven to be over 96% accurate at identifying six common facial expressions: happiness, surprise, fear, sadness, anger and disgust.

That said, expressions can be faked, often even subconsciously. For that reason, the app also utilizes real-time readings from the temperature, humidity and blood oxygen sensors. Utilizing this combination of data, the system is so far almost 89% accurate at identifying true emotions triggered by the viewing of various video clips.

That figure should improve as the technology is developed further. And importantly, because the data is processed in the cloud, the device could allow doctors to remotely monitor the psychological wellbeing of patients via the internet.

The sticker's expression-detecting algorithms were trained on eight volunteers, then tested on another three
The sticker's expression-detecting algorithms were trained on eight volunteers, then tested on another three

"This is a new and improved way to understand our emotions by looking at multiple body signals at once," says Cheng. "People often don't visibly show how they truly feel, so that’s why we’re combining facial expression analysis with other important physiological signals, which will ultimately lead to better mental health monitoring and support."

The research is described in a paper that was recently published in the journal Nano Letters.

Source: Penn State

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

Medical DevicesPennsylvania State UniversityWearableEmotionsFacial
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!