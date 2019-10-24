Zapping implants may thwart antibiotic-resistant bacteria

Although titanium implants may be strong, light and corrosion-resistant, their surfaces are subject to colonization by harmful bacteria. Infections of the surrounding tissue can result, requiring removal of the implant. Now, however, research suggests that electrifying the titanium may provide a solution to the problem.

Led by Dr. Tagbo Niepa, scientists at the University of Pittsburgh’s Swanson School of Engineering performed a series of experiments in which titanium electrodes were used to apply a weak electrical current to Candida albicans bacteria – these particular microbes are frequently responsible for dental implant-based fungal infections.

It was found that by damaging the protective outer membrane that surrounds each bacterium, the current made the microbes more susceptible to the effects of an antibiotic known as fluconazole. As a result, almost all of the bacteria were eradicated when the drug was used in conjunction with the electricity, while biological tissue was left unharmed. On its own, fluconazole isn't particularly effective against C. albicans.

The researchers therefore now hope that by applying a mild electrical current to metal implants that are already in patients' bodies, relatively small amounts of medication would be effective against previously antibiotic-resistant bacteria. That said, how might that current actually be delivered?

"There are multiple avenues to reach the metal implant, such as introducing a needle to create a connection and run the ECT [electrochemical therapy]," Niepa tells us. "We have other applications that are topical as well, and that do not require a surgery. This is our next step: making a non-invasive medical device that will reduce infection in vivo."

A paper on the study was recently published in the journal ACS Applied Materials and Interfaces.

Source: University of Pittsburgh