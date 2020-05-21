© 2020 New Atlas
Medical

Electronic skin patch analyzes sweat to gauge wearer's vitamin C levels

By Ben Coxworth
May 21, 2020
Electronic skin patch analyzes...
The device (at right) consists of a polyurethane substrate with flexible electrodes printed onto it
The device (at right) consists of a polyurethane substrate with flexible electrodes printed onto it
View 3 Images
The device (at right) consists of a polyurethane substrate with flexible electrodes printed onto it
1/3
The device (at right) consists of a polyurethane substrate with flexible electrodes printed onto it
The sensor patch is very stretchable and flexible
2/3
The sensor patch is very stretchable and flexible
The device is currently hooked up to a small circuit board when it's time to transmit data
3/3
The device is currently hooked up to a small circuit board when it's time to transmit data
View gallery - 3 images

Vitamin C supports the immune system, plays a key role in wound healing, and may even aid in recovery from COVID-19. So, how do you do know if you're getting enough of it? Well, a wearable sweat-analyzing sensor could soon tell you.

Developed by scientists at the University of California, San Diego, the prototype device takes the form of a thin, flexible, stretchable patch that is temporarily adhered to the user's skin. It incorporates flexible electrodes, which in turn contain an enzyme known as ascorbate oxidase.

Once applied, the patch causes the underlying skin to sweat. If any vitamin C is present in the sweat, the ascorbate oxidase will convert it into dehydroascrobic acid. This process not only consumes oxygen, but also generates an electrical current.

As measured by the sensor, the strength of that current varies in accordance with the vitamin C levels in the sweat, which correspond to those in the bloodstream. Once hooked up to a small circuit board, the present prototype wirelessly transmits that data for further analysis.

The sensor patch is very stretchable and flexible
The sensor patch is very stretchable and flexible

Over a two-hour period, the sensor patch was accurately able to track the changing vitamin C levels in four test subjects who had consumed vitamin C supplements and vitamin C-rich fruit juices. It was also effective at detecting the vitamin in tears and saliva, plus the technology could likely be adapted to sense additional compounds.

"A user could track not just vitamin C, but other nutrients – a multivitamin patch, if you will," says PhD candidate Juliane Sempionatto, first author of the study. "This is a field that will keep growing fast."

A paper on the research, which is being led by Prof. Joseph Wang, was recently published in the journal ACS Sensors.

Source: UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

MedicalUC San DiegoUCSDSweat sensor
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More