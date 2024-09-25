Discovery of new type of cell with potential to boost tissue repair

A newly discovered cell that matures into two specialist cell types – an immune cell responsible for tissue repair and a cell that forms blood vessels – significantly boosts wound healing, according to new research. It could be a game-changer for people suffering from chronic, hard-to-heal wounds.

Progenitor cells are the descendants of stem cells, and like stem cells, progenitor cells can differentiate into various cell types. However, they’re not as flexible as stem cells in terms of what cells they can mature into; each progenitor can only differentiate into cells that belong to the same tissue or organ. While some progenitor cells have one final ‘target’ cell, others are bipotent, meaning they have the potential to differentiate into two cell types.

The primary role of progenitor cells is to replace dead or damaged cells, so they’re necessary for repair after injury and as part of ongoing tissue maintenance. Now, research led by the South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute (SAHMRI) has discovered a completely new type of bipotent progenitor cell with the potential to boost healing.

“These [progenitor] cells have an important job, to help grow blood vessels when the body calls for it,” said Dr Sanuri Liyange, co-lead author of the study. “They are activated by injury or poor blood flow, at which point they rapidly expand to aid in healing.”

The newly identified progenitor cell, discovered in the outer layer of the aorta of adult mice, differentiates into endothelial cells and macrophages. The researchers thus dubbed it an ‘EndoMac’ progenitor. Endothelial cells form a single cell layer that lines all blood vessels and acts as a barrier, regulating exchanges between the bloodstream and surrounding tissues. Signals from endothelial cells organize the growth and development of connective tissue cells that form the surrounding layers of blood vessel walls. Macrophages are white blood cells that surround and kill microorganisms, remove dead cells, and stimulate the action of other immune cells.

After isolating the cells and growing them into colonies, the researchers tested them in diabetic mouse models with wounds that ordinarily wouldn’t heal or would take a long time to do so.

“When we transplanted these progenitors into diabetic wounds, we saw a dramatic improvement in healing within days,” Liyange said. “In theory, this could become a game-changer for patients suffering chronic wounds.”

The researchers are now expanding on this study, looking at the EndoMac cells’ ability to heal skin and muscle. They’re also trying to identify a human equivalent of the cell.

“We’re excited to continue exploring the potential of these cells,” said Liyange. “It’s early days, but the implications could be massive. This represents a significant advancement in our understanding of blood vessel regeneration and holds promise for creating more effective treatments that support the body’s capacity to heal and maintain function over time.”

SAHMRI collaborated with the University of Adelaide, the Baker Institute and La Trobe University on the study, which was published in the journal Nature Communications.

Source: SAHMRI