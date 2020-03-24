Graphene-based bandage designed for remote monitoring of wounds

If someone is suffering from a chronic wound such as a diabetic skin ulcer, it's important for their doctor to continuously know the status of that injury. A new bandage is designed to keep physicians in the loop, via everyone's favorite wonder material – graphene.

The device is being developed by scientists at biotech startup Grapheal, a spin-off company from France's National Centre for Scientific Research.

It consists of a polymer film base, along with embedded flexible electronics including graphene electrodes that are in direct contact with the wound. Graphene, for those who don't know, is an electrically-conductive material consisting of a one-atom-thick sheet of linked carbon atoms.

As the chemistry of the wound changes – such as its pH rising with increased infection – the conductivity of the graphene electrodes changes accordingly. This data is wirelessly transmitted from the bandage to a nearby smartphone or tablet, which proceeds to relay it from the patient's home to a cloud-based server for analysis.

The status of chronic wounds can be checked using an online portal Grapheal

Doctors or nurses can then view online updates on the condition of the wound, without having to see the patient in person – and without having to remove the bandage. As an added bonus, due to graphene's already-known antibacterial qualities, the bandage should reportedly also help facilitate the wound-healing process.

Human trials of the technology are set to begin soon, with a commercial rollout estimated to take place within about three years.

Sources: SINC, Grapheal

