© 2022 New Atlas
Medical

"Smart" drill designed to speed and simplify cochlear implant surgery

By Ben Coxworth
December 06, 2022
"Smart" drill designed to speed and simplify cochlear implant surgery
Dr. Kerstin Thorwarth, who worked with a colleague to develop the smart drill technology, displays some of the electrified bits
Dr. Kerstin Thorwarth, who worked with a colleague to develop the smart drill technology, displays some of the electrified bits
View 3 Images
The technology can be used on existing drills, if they're specially adapted
1/3
The technology can be used on existing drills, if they're specially adapted
A close look at the smart drill's electrified bit
2/3
A close look at the smart drill's electrified bit
Dr. Kerstin Thorwarth, who worked with a colleague to develop the smart drill technology, displays some of the electrified bits
3/3
Dr. Kerstin Thorwarth, who worked with a colleague to develop the smart drill technology, displays some of the electrified bits
View gallery - 3 images

The installation of a cochlear implant is a tricky procedure, in which certain nerves may be damaged if the surgeon isn't sufficiently careful. A new "smart" surgical drill is designed to help, by automatically shutting off if it gets too close to those nerves.

The device is designed for use with an existing image-guided, robotic-assisted system, in which the implant is inserted into the inner ear through a narrow channel that's drilled in the skull. That channel has to be very precisely located, as it must pass through a 3-mm gap between major facial and taste bud nerves, without damaging either.

Currently, once the channel has been drilled just a few millimeters into the skull, the drill bit is extracted and an electrified probe is inserted. As long as that probe isn't close enough to the facial nerve to stimulate it – as would be evidenced by facial twitching – then drilling can continue.

Although using the probe is an important step in the procedure, it's one more task that makes the surgery longer and more labor-intensive than it would be otherwise. That's where the smart drill comes in.

A close look at the smart drill's electrified bit
A close look at the smart drill's electrified bit

Designed by scientists at Switzerland's Empa research institute, it features a titanium-nitride/silicon-nitride-coated bit that simultaneously bores into the skull and delivers a mild electrical current. If electrodes on the patient's face detect stimulation of the facial nerve, then the drill automatically stops … but otherwise, it doesn't have to.

"Our drill combines the drill and the probe, so no interruption of the drilling process is needed and a continuous monitoring during the drilling process is possible," Empa's Dr. Kerstin Thorwarth told us.

It is hoped that the technology could ultimately be utilized not only in cochlear implant surgery, but also in any procedure taking place near a nerve, such as in the spine. Empa is now seeking industrial partners to help commercialize the smart drill.

Source: Empa

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

MedicalEmpaImplantCochlearSurgeryNerves
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!