© 2023 New Atlas
Medical

World's first saliva pregnancy test goes on sale

By Bronwyn Thompson
June 20, 2023
World's first saliva pregnancy test goes on sale
Peeing on a stick to test for pregnancy may soon be a thing of the past across the globe
Peeing on a stick to test for pregnancy may soon be a thing of the past across the globe
View 2 Images
Peeing on a stick to test for pregnancy may soon be a thing of the past across the globe
1/2
Peeing on a stick to test for pregnancy may soon be a thing of the past across the globe
The oral test is now available in the UK and Ireland
2/2
The oral test is now available in the UK and Ireland

The days of urinating on a stick, and then sharing those sticks online, might be numbered, with the world’s first saliva pregnancy test hitting the market.

SaliStick, which is currently available instore in the UK and Ireland, operates in a similar way to oral COVID-19 tests. A handheld applicator is used to collect a saliva sample, which is then placed into an analysis unit. Results will be displayed on a screen within 10 minutes, with two lines indicating pregnancy and one returning a negative test.

It tests for elevated levels of β-hCG, traditionally known as the pregnancy hormone, which is generally detected in saliva from around three to four weeks and steadily increases.

In clinical trials of more than 300 women, the test proved to be around 95% accurate when taken from the first day of a missed period. What’s more, an app will let you share the results digitally with loved ones, though a photograph usually does the job just as well.

The oral test is now available in the UK and Ireland
The oral test is now available in the UK and Ireland

While slightly less accurate than popular traditional urine-based tests claim to be, the advantage is you don’t need to find a bathroom, nor do you have to chance peeing on your hand while trying to take the urine-stick test. You do, however, need to wait 30 minutes after eating or drinking to take the test.

“This exciting innovation offers women the opportunity to test for pregnancy in a cleaner, more straightforward and easier way, and is a long overdue development in the pregnancy testing market,” said Chris Yates, CEO of Abingdon Health, which has partnered with the company behind SaliStick, Israeli saliva-test startup Salignostics.

Salignostics, which has been developing a range of saliva tests since its inception in 2016, has applied for FDA authorization to sell the product in the US.

The company has scaled its production to be able to produce a million tests per month. In the UK and Ireland, SaliStick is exclusive to Superdrug stores and retails for £9.99 (US$12.75), which is comparable to traditional pregnancy tests on the market.

Source: Salignostics

Tags

MedicalPregnancy testPregnancyDiagnostic devicesHormone
No comments
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn has always loved words and animals, and she has the journalism and zoology degrees to prove it. After more than 20 years as a writer and editor, the former music journalist went back to university to build on her passion for wildlife and conservation with a Bachelor of Zoology, which unlocked two new loves: sharing animal facts at any opportunity and getting others excited about science. Particularly interested in neuroscience, genetics, animal behavior and evolutionary biology, Bronwyn has found a happy home at New Atlas, coming on board in February 2023.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!