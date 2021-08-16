© 2021 New Atlas
Medical

Internal-wound-healing wafer is powered by patients' muscles

By Ben Coxworth
August 16, 2021
Internal-wound-healing wafer i...
The piezoelectric wafer is made of lysine crystals that form between sheets of polyvinyl alcohol (PVA)
The piezoelectric wafer is made of lysine crystals that form between sheets of polyvinyl alcohol (PVA)
View 1 Image
The piezoelectric wafer is made of lysine crystals that form between sheets of polyvinyl alcohol (PVA)
1/1
The piezoelectric wafer is made of lysine crystals that form between sheets of polyvinyl alcohol (PVA)

Although we've already heard how electrical stimulation can help speed the healing of wounds, electrical devices themselves often can't be implanted in soft tissue. That could soon change, though, thanks to the development of a new "piezoelectric wafer."

If an implant is too hard and rigid – or if it's made of toxic materials – it will be treated as a foreign object by the body's immune system. As a result, it will get coated in scar tissue, reducing its functionality.

Led by Prof. Xudong Wang, scientists at the University of Wisconsin have developed a patch-like tissue-stimulating implant that gets around such problems. It's known as a piezoelectric wafer, and it contains crystals of the non-toxic amino acid lysine. Via a self-assembly process, those crystals form and align themselves between two sheets of a flexible, biocompatible, biodegradable polymer called polyvinyl alcohol (PVA).

The crystals are piezoelectric, meaning that they generate an electrical charge upon being subjected to mechanical stress. When some of the crystal/PVA wafers were implanted in the chests and legs of rats, it was found that the animals' regular muscle movements were enough to produce a measurable electrical output. Conceivably, that current could one day be used to stimulate adjacent injured biological tissue in human patients, aiding in the healing process.

Additionally, blood tests showed that when the wafers eventually dissolved within the rats' bodies, they produced no harmful effects.

"We believe the technology opens a vast array of possibilities including real-time sensing, accelerated healing of wounds and other types of injuries, and electrical stimulation to treat pain and other neurological disorders," says Wang. "Importantly, our rapid self-assembling technology dramatically reduces the cost of such devices, which has the potential to greatly expand the use of this very promising form of medical intervention."

Wang has previously developed a triboelectric patch that can be placed on broken bones to help them heal, plus he's created a wound-stimulating external bandage which is powered by the movements made by the patient's chest as they breath.

A paper on his piezoelectric wafer was recently published in the journal Science.

Source: National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering

Tags

MedicalUniversity of WisconsinPiezoelectricHealingWound
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Latest News

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!