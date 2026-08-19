© 2026 New Atlas
Mental Health

Landmark study upends how we think the brain responds to psychedelics

By Mike McRae
August 19, 2026
Landmark study upends how we think the brain responds to psychedelics
Abstract psychedelic brain artwork
Order from psychedelic chaos depends on the setting.
View 0 Images

Psychedelics are inherently chaotic drugs, dissolving the boundary between self and surrounds by sowing discord in the brain.

Many describe the results as profoundly life-changing. And yet despite years of research into the biochemistry of compounds such as LSD, it remains unclear how a bright new order manifests from what is essentially a breakdown in neurological harmony.

A record five-year, single-site brain-imaging study conducted by researchers from Monash University in Australia has now found evidence of the role the environment plays in resynchronizing the brain’s networks following a dose of psilocybin – the chemical that makes some mushrooms “magic”.

Like most psychedelics, psilocybin’s effects are the result of interactions with a specific type of serotonin receptor in the brain, which both triggers the characteristic hallucinations and euphoria and induces neural plasticity.

This potential to deconstruct and rebuild critical networks in the brain makes psilocybin an attractive therapeutic tool in treating mental health conditions such as depression, PTSD, and anxiety.

“Psychedelics may offer a different treatment model from conventional daily medications, potentially producing meaningful psychological change after one or a small number of supported sessions,” senior author and computational neuroscientist Adeel Razi told New Atlas.

“But the important question is not whether they replace existing treatments, but which patients benefit, under what conditions, and how reliably those benefits can be achieved.”

Critical to psilocybin’s application is the drug’s complex relationship with an individual’s mindset and their environment. Unlike many psychiatric prescriptions, the clinical effectiveness of psychedelics can’t be divorced from the context in which they’re taken.

“What makes psychedelics unusual is that the experience itself may be a substantial part of how the treatment produces lasting psychological change,” first author and neuroscientist Devon Stoliker told New Atlas.

Until now, research has largely focused on time-averaged brain connectivity across groups of volunteers, making it difficult to see how order can emerge dynamically in individual brains over time in different settings.

The researchers behind this latest investigation compared EEG and functional MRI brain scans of 62 healthy adults taken before and after a dose of psilocybin, producing the largest single-site psychedelic neuroimaging dataset to date.

None of the volunteers had previously taken psychedelics, making their experience truly novel.

Shortly after participants had taken psilocybin, they were presented with a brief, five-minute naturalistic movie, followed by five minutes of rest, another five minutes of audio-guided meditation, and seven minutes listening to music – all with their eyes closed.

By tracking brain activity moment-by-moment across each of these settings using a machine-learning program, the researchers found that what seemed like disorder in their brains contained paths with structures that aligned closely with different contexts.

Significantly, the appearance of order was strongest in those who confessed to having a profound and positive experience, one characterized by a strong separation between their sense of self and their surroundings. “Ego death”, or what the researchers describe as self-dissolving and boundary-dissolving experiences, could be key to the benefits of psychedelic treatments.

“The boundary between self and world may not be fixed,” says Stoliker. “Our findings suggest brain systems actively maintain this distinction, and psilocybin can temporarily dissolve it.”

The next step is to determine whether the study’s individual brain signatures can be generalized enough to predict meaningful therapeutic change.

For now, it’s becoming clear that the experience of psychedelics can’t be treated as an inconvenient side-effect, but may be the secret to pulling a new order of mind from the chaos.

Source: Monash University via Scimex

This research was published in Nature.

Tags

Mental HealthPsychedelic Medicinepsilocybinmental healthBrainPharmaceuticalsMonash Universityneurons
No comments
Mike McRae
Mike McRae
Mike is a highly respected science journalist, having written and edited news on innovation, discovery, and technology for more than 20 years. He is also a published author with the University of Queensland Press (Tribal Science: Brains, Beliefs, and Bad Ideas and Unwell: What Makes a Disease a Disease?), and has worked extensively teaching science and producing educational resources.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

Illustration of a man's head with a cloud inside
Mental Health
A common laxative has a surprising impact on brain fog
A common laxative may do more than aid digestion: it could sharpen memory and attention in people with depression. This existing drug, currently used to treat chronic constipation, has shown promise in tackling these often-overlooked cognitive issues.
Man's hand patting a cat's head
Mental Health
Patting a cat when you're stressed could be a bad idea, study reveals
Researchers tracked pet owners across five days to see whether interacting with a dog or cat influences mood in real time. Here's what they found.
Man blowing his nose
Mental Health
Studies link hay-fever medication with dementia. Here's what you should know.
Many people manage their symptoms with antihistamines bought from a pharmacy. But recent headlines have raised a worrying question: could some of the medicines used to relieve hay fever symptoms increase the risk of dementia?
Yellow pills spilling from a bottle labelled glucosamine
Mental Health
Common supplement could accelerate Alzheimer's decline
People with Alzheimer’s disease who took the over-the-counter supplement glucosamine were 25% more likely to die within five years than those who didn’t. This new study investigates its role in speeding up cognitive decline.
Plastic toy people looking at a plastic brain, with a blue background
Mental Health
1 in 5 Parkinson’s cases may be a different disease
A new study suggests that as many as 20% of Parkinson's disease cases may be something else entirely, highlighting the importance of test accuracy before treatment is even on the cards. As to why it's been misdiagnosed – well, it's complicated.
A single dose of this experimental drug had a remarkable impact on depression scores in first Phase 3 clinical trial
Mental Health
Single-dose LSD drug successfully treats depression in key human trial
Definium Therapeutics has announced the strong Phase 3 results of its single-dosed lysergide drug DT120 in treating adults with major depressive disorder. It met its main goal and all key secondary efficacy endpoints in the first trial of its kind.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!