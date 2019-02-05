When such sounds are detected by one of the MERMAIDs, it automatically uses an oil pump/bladder system to increase its buoyancy, rising to the surface within 95 minutes. It then determines its geographical location using GPS, after which it transmits its recorded data via satellite to shore-located scientists. Once they've analyzed that data, those scientists are subsequently able to determine the source of the sound waves. They can additionally transmit commands back to the MERMAID, such as instructing it to sink back down and continue listening.