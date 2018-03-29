To help hunt down elusive iron meteorites in Antarctica, the University of Manchester recently tested its new towable metal detectors at the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) NERC Arctic research station at Ny-Ålesund on the Island of Spitsbergen in Norway deep in the Arctic Circle. The test was small, but it's part of the first ever British-led meteorite hunting expedition in Antarctica that will be carried out in conjunction with BAS.

Meteorites were our first samples of the cosmos beyond our Earth and still the most accessible. These bits of debris from the formation of the Solar System continue to tell us much about the universe even in an age of deep space probes and planetary rovers – and one of the best places to look for meteorites is on the frozen plans of the Antarctic ice cap. There the meteorites show up as plainly against the stark white of the snow as raisins in a slice of bread before it reaches the toaster.