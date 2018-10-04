Vincent Callebaut plans sustainable makeover for century-old post officeView gallery - 17 images
Following an architecture competition, Vincent Callebaut has won the commission to handle the green makeover of a large old post office in Luxembourg City. Assuming it goes ahead, the project will involve renovating the building, as well as adding an eye-catching glazed dome and significant sustainable technology.
The project, named the Metamorphosis of the Hôtel Des Postes, centers around a complex glazed dome structure measuring 35.5 m (116 ft)-tall that will be supported by a metal framework and installed in the courtyard of the building.
Inside, it will have a small post office and coffee shop in the basement, with upper levels hosting a brewery, restaurant, retail space, office space, and rooftop terraces. The uppermost floor will feature another restaurant and a panoramic bar offering excellent views of the city.
The Hôtel Des Postes building was originally completed in 1910 by Luxembourg state architect Sosthène Weis and served as a post office until recently. Callebaut calls for the removal of several extensions added over the past century or so, as well as the restoration of the its aging facades. Original details, like two stone and wrought iron staircases, wooden door frames and signage, will be retained too.
The Metamorphosis of the Hôtel Des Postes will be packed with sustainable technology to keep grid-based energy usage to an absolute minimum. This includes natural ventilation, solar power, wind turbines, and some kind of biomass generator.
The building will feature a green roof consisting of a vegetable garden and an organic orchard. A rainwater harvesting system will also irrigate the plants.
We've no word on an expected date of construction and should caution that the project hasn't received the green light from the local authorities yet, so shouldn't be considered a done deal.
Source: Vincent Callebaut Architectures
