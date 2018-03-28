Audio engineer and designer of high-end audio equipment Kostas Metaxas has revealed another "kinetic art object" that will join his GQT Portable Recording Device No 1 for world premieres in May. The Phonographic Perambulator No.1 – or PP1 for short - is a typically curvy feast for the eyes that's promised to be a feast for audiophile ears, too.

Two tonearm mounts will be home to Sapphire tube tonearms with jeweled bearings that are currently under development ahead of the turntable's debut as part of the Statement collection at the Munich High End Show in May.

The PP1's rolling lines and gorgeous curves can only be seen as renders at the moment, but if previous creations are anything to go by, the final product won't vary from its digital template at all. No more details are being revealed at this time, but the price of this hand-made beauty is expected to be in the region of US$35,000.

