What they found was that the very early Jupiter formed from tiny pebbles not much more than a centimeter in diameter. These collected quickly and the new planet grew rapidly over a million years until it weighed 20 times more than the Earth. Then, over the next two million years, the pebbles were replaced by kilometer-sized rocks called planetesimals. These brought in more mass, but their impacts also brought energy that heated up the new world, which ended up weighing about 50 times as much as the Earth. It was at this point that the gravitational pull of Jupiter grew strong enough to start a runaway gas accretion that brought it to its present size.