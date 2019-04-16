Developed at The Netherlands' University of Twente, the process involves placing ink inside a connected chamber and microchannel on a glass chip, which is held against the skin within a cartridge. A laser beam is then used to rapidly heat the ink in the chamber to above the boiling point. In a phenomenon known as thermocavitation, this causes a vapor bubble to form in the chamber. The pressure from that bubble forces a jet of ink to shoot out of the microchannel, through a tiny nozzle and into the skin.