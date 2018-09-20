These diatoms are coated in nanosheets of manganese oxide, then when they're ready to fight the bugs, you just add hydrogen peroxide and set them loose on the surface of the biofilm. The hydrogen peroxide and manganese oxide react with each other inside the tube of the diatom, which creates a burst of microbubbles that jet out one end of the rod, pushing the diatom forward. This is apparently forceful enough to smash down the biofilm barrier.