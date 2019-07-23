Artificial Intelligence is improving at a rapid rate, its most recent scalp a band of professional poker players in a round of Texas hold-em. But could these artificial smarts become generalized enough to outperform humans at all kinds of tasks, rather than very specific and pre-defined ones? Open AI is an organization focused on ensuring such an advance does the world good, rather than bad, and has just landed a lucrative new partner in the form of Microsoft, which will develop advanced supercomputers to help it do the job.