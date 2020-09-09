First Advanced Multi-Purpose Vehicles set for delivery to US Army

The first Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) from BAE Systems is ready for delivery to the US Army. On August 31, 2020, the first of the vehicles that will replace the Army's Vietnam War-era M113s rolled off of the production line.

One of the constants of the modern military is that some equipment becomes obsolete before it's even finished being deployed, while others remain in service for decades. Now, it's the turn of the US Army's vintage M113s to make way for the new AMPVs, which are being manufactured in five variants as part of the Armored Brigade Combat Teams (ABCT Network Modernization Strategy. Based on a common design, each of the AMPV variants draw on technology developed for the Bradley Fighting Vehicle and the M109A7 Self Propelled Howitzer, and the Army will accept 450 of the machines under the present contract.

The AMPV has advanced digital electonics BAE Systems

The variants of the AMPV include the Mission Command vehicle, which uses advanced digital satellite technology for command and control functions; a General Purpose vehicle for resupply, maintenance, and alternate casualty evacuation; a Mortar Carrier to provide artillery support; a Medical Evacuation vehicle for immediate treatment and evacuation; and a Medical Treatment vehicle that is an “operating room on tracks.”

Each of these variants shares advanced electronics and an improved power generation system to support emerging technologies. They also have reactive armor tiles that ward off incoming explosive warheads with counter blasts, thickened under-armor to protect against mines, and automatic fire suppression systems. There's also greater visibility for the driver, improved network connectivity, and Beyond Line-of-Sight capability.

"Finalizing the first AMPV for delivery marks a major milestone for the program and the U.S. Army," says Bill Sheehy, AMPV program director for BAE Systems’s Ground Vehicles product line. "The AMPV is designed to meet the Army’s missions for the Armored Brigade Combat Teams (ABCT), and lay the foundation for the future of the battlefield."

The video below shows the roll-off ceremony for the AMPV.

BAE AMPV

Source: BAE Systems