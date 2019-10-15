BAE Systems rolls out military Robotic Technology Demonstrator

BAE Systems has unveiled its Robotic Technology Demonstrator (RTD) as a platform to show off the latest in robotic combat systems. Appearing at this weeks' Association of the United States Army’s (AUSA) Annual Meeting & Exposition, the RTD prototype gives a preview of the unmanned warriors of tomorrow.

In the past couple of decades, robots have become more and more common on the battlefield, so it isn't surprising to see increasingly advanced robotic demonstrators on display at land-power expositions like AUSA that attracts over 30,000 attendees. In the case of the RTD, it looks as though BAE is showing off some serious capabilities.

The company hasn't released many technical details about the vehicle, but does say that the robotic warrior is notable for its fuel-efficient hybrid electric drive running a composite rubber track system and 30-mm remote weapons station.

The Robotic Technology Demonstrator (RTD) made its debut at this week's AUSA event BAE Systems

To keep an eye on things, there's a 360-degree situational awareness and surveillance sensor suite that includes long-wave infrared imaging, signal processing, and video distribution systems. There are even a small legged robot and a tethered Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) that can be deployed for recon missions.

"The Robotic Technology Demonstrator is designed as a 'rolling lab' to integrate emerging autonomy and lethality technologies for testing," says James Miller, director for business development at BAE Systems Combat Vehicles. "The electrical infrastructure, advanced optics, and software that have been integrated onto this highly reliable and robust chassis provides the foundation for truly game-changing battlefield capability. BAE Systems built this demonstrator to help us determine the best way to mitigate risk for our soldiers while increasing their lethality."

Source: BAE Systems