BAE Systems shows off mystery drone at defense show

In a teaser of things to come, BAE Systems has displayed a model of its future drone at the World Defense Show in Riyadh. Steeped in more mystery than a Raymond Chandler novel, it gives us a hint of what future military drones might look like.

International defense shows can often be more like bird watching events than showcases for the latest military hardware. Defense contractors don't just like to show off their wares for sale, they also like to give a glimpse of what might be on the way. Oftentimes, these will be in the form of models or concept images on display without any explanation of what they are.

Though this can be a bit frustrating for the curious, it does provide something of an air of adventure to the proceedings.

In the case of the latest BAE Systems display, we get a model, but no specifications. Not even a name. However, there are all sorts of clues that give us some idea about this aircraft. The drone has a cropped diamond delta wing, which suggests that it can perform at transonic or supersonic speeds and has a small radar cross section. It's jet powered, has a V-tail for less drag, an angular hull, shrouded jet exhausts, and a dark coating, suggesting that stealth plays a large part in its details.

When we learn more and whether it leaves the drawing board is up to BAE.

Source: BAE Systems