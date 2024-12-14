CobraJet is a drone interceptor that thinks it's a Gen 5 fighter

Looking like a miniature F-22 crossed with an equally small F-35B, SkyDefense's CobraJet is being marketed by the company as an AI-enabled eVTOL interceptor. It sports electric jets capable of speeds of over 200 mph (322 km/h) for taking out hostile drones.

There are some things in the aerospace field that look like a major breakthrough just waiting to happen and others that seem too good to be true. The CobraJet is one of those that sit right on the line in between.

On the surface, it seems like a remarkable concept. It's an anti-drone interceptor that appears to be a miniature version of a fifth-generation fighter plane.

What's more, it's supposed to pack the VTOL lift fan and direct thrust technology developed by Lockheed Martin and partners (at a cost of billions of dollars) into an airframe only 6 feet long (1.8 m) with a wingspan of 5 feet (1.5 m). More than that, it's powered by an "electric jet," which is basically a set of turbines inside a duct that are turned by an electric motor to generate thrust.

CobraJet

According to SkyDefense, CobraJet is not only high-speed, it also has stealth capabilities, including a low infrared signature, "jam-proof" radio and GPS navigation, an AI system, and sensors that allow it to operate day or night in sand, salt water, dust, and as squadrons launched from mobile platforms – including a militarized Tesla Cybertruck.

If that wasn't enough, once the CobraJet engages with a hostile drone, it can take the aircraft out using its internally-stowed VIPER 30-mm (1.2-in) solid-propellant, high-velocity, kinetic impact rocket. The rocket also has the ability to zap drones with the company's PYTHON electroshock device.

"Our USA-made CobraJet neutralizes hostile drones with its on-board munitions and returns to its base for another mission," said Nick Verini, President, SkyDefense LLC. "As a result, our drone mitigation cost is a fraction of the cost of typical counter-drone methods used by the military. CobraJet is stealthy and can fly low and fast and therefore be effective against the newest threats from USVs and UGVs."

All of this sounds very impressive, but so far all we've seen of CobraJet are some not very good digital renderings and a lot of technological promises stuffed into one package that would impress Batman. Whether these renderings one day morph into concrete reality remains to be seen.

We shouldn't have to wait too long, however, as the CobraJet is slated to be available by the second quarter of next year.

Source: SkyDefense

