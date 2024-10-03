US military checks out aircraft that can take off on sub-100-m runways

Electra has shown the extreme takeoff and landing capabilities of its hybrid-electric Short Takeoff and Landing (eSTOL) Ultra Short prototype aircraft off to the US Military. The aircraft is designed to operate from areas without proper airfields.

The effects of Hurricane Helene, which has devastated and cut off large areas of North Carolina, highlights the necessity for aircraft that can land and take off in forward areas that might not have much more than a postage stamp for a runway. Developed in partnership with the US Air Force, the Ultra Short is designed to operate in the sort of areas usually reserved for helicopters, but more efficiently, at lower cost, and without a helicopter pilot.

The Ultra Short looks somewhat like a conventional private plane with a top-mounted wing, except that the wing has very large flaps for extra lift on take off and is powered by eight electric motors mounted to concentrate the back draft from the airflow over the wings.

Ultra Short First Flight

To cut to the chase, the Ultra Short can operate from fields measuring 300 x 100 ft (91 x 30 m) and these don't even need the proper infrastructure. A pasture or a football field will do nicely.

It's not a new concept. STOL aircraft have been around for over a century, with some looking like flying Venetian blinds and others like flying pancakes. What Electra has done is put a new spin on things with its hybrid electric propulsion system.

Using a lithium battery and a turbine generator, the Ultra Short can achieve longer ranges than pure electrics by using the generator to recharge the batteries or run the motors directly, giving it a cruising speed of about 200 mph (322 km/h) and a range around 500 miles (805 km) with a 45-minute reserve. It can also carry out helicopter-like missions with one-third of the fuel consumption.

During the recent demonstration flight conducted by Electra Chief Test Pilot Cody Allee the Ultra Short made a series of take offs and landings from grass fields at Marine Corps Air Facility Quantico and Felker Army Airfield at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia. The aircraft flew in tight 150-ft (46-m) turns at low speeds and low altitudes, which is important in military flights where survivability is a major factor.

In addition, the company demonstrated how the plane can be used as a mobile power station by running the pre-flight presentation equipment and sound system that were powered directly from the airplane. According to Electra, the system can provide over 600 kW of continuous power and more than 1 MW for short bursts,

"These flight demonstrations mark a significant milestone for Electra as we show the capabilities of the technology in the real-world," said JP Stewart, Vice President and General Manager of Electra. "Our Ultra Short aircraft make it possible to operate from austere locations previously only reachable by helicopters, with 70% lower costs and very quiet operations. We're excited to collaborate with our government partners to deliver a new level of capability and operational energy efficiency that aligns with the future of defense logistics and mobility."

Source: Electra