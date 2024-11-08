Game-changing Exocet missile gets range and capability upgrades

At this year's Euronaval show outside of Paris, MBDA is showing off the latest version of its venerable Exocet anti-ship missile. The new submarine-launched SM40 boasts greatly increased range and targeting capabilities.

During the Falklands War in 1982, the French-made Exocet missile jumped into the public consciousness as it took center stage in what became the world's first missile war. While battling to retake the islands after the Argentinian invasion, the Royal Navy found itself facing not only the forces of Argentine President General Galtieri, but a new military paradigm.

Just as aircraft put paid to the era of battleships facing off against one another in big gun duels where each had the other within eye contact, the missile introduced the era of fleets facing stand-off missiles that skim the wave tops at subsonic or supersonic speeds.

Exocet SM40

As the British quickly adjusted their tactics, the Exocet launched from Argentine planes sank HMS Sheffield and SS Atlantic Conveyor, set fire to HMS Glamorgan, and nearly hit the aircraft carrier HMS Invincible as well. The result was that the world's major powers had to shift gears very quickly to deal with this underestimated threat – much as they are now being forced to do in the face of drone warfare.

The Exocet SM40 is the latest variant in the Exocet family that is based heavily on the SM39 missile. Because of this, it shares the same storage capsule that allows it to be launched from a standard submarine torpedo tube at extreme depths and in coastal waters. It differs in that it has a new coherent J-band RF seeker and associated missile algorithms that allow it to differentiate designated targets from other ships even in a crowded electronic warfare environment.

In addition, it has increased range. Where the SM39 can engage targets at up to 43 miles (70 km), the SM40 can reach 75 miles (120 km). This is particularly important because as anti-submarine warfare capabilities have evolved, submarines have to stand farther away from potential targets or quickly become targets themselves.

The Exocet SM40 has already been purchased by the French Navy and is available on the international market.

Source: MBDA