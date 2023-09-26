German Navy completes successful sea trials of 100-kW laser weapon

Laser weapons have begun to spread throughout NATO, as the German Navy has completed a year-long trial under realistic sea conditions of a 20-kW MBDA Deutschland/Rheinmetall Laser Weapon Demonstrator. It was installed aboard the 5,800-tonne (6,393-ton) frigate Sachsen.

Organized by the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw), the trials were carried out by the High-Energy Laser Naval Demonstrator Working Group (ARGE) consisting of MBDA Deutschland and Rheinmetall.

In June 2022, a modular laser weapon system was installed on the deck of the Sachsen and integrated into the warship's command and control system. The weapon is made up of 12 2-kW laser modules based on coiled bundles of solid-state doped fiber, which generate high-quality laser beams. These go through a beam combiner that uses spectral coupling technology to form a single, much more powerful beam that can be scaled up to 100 kW.

The laser weapon module (middle left) installed on the Sachsen Rheinmetall

Over the past year, the German Navy carried out six campaigns that involved utilizing the new laser system against different targets, some of which were extremely agile. During the tests, the system worked with the ship's sensors to detect, track and fire on targets based on interplay with Sachsen's other systems and programmed rules of engagement.

In all, the laser fired over a hundred times ending with performances on two VIP days before a collection of German and NATO dignitaries.

According to Rheinmetall, the new laser is designed to counter drones, drone swarms, speedboats and missiles at very short range. Later upgrades will be able to take on supersonic missiles, rockets, and mortar or artillery rounds.

Source: Rheinmetall