Milrem cries HAVOC and lets slip a new robot of war

What looks like an armored scout car complete with a 30-mm gun but no crew? It's Milrem Robotics' latest HAVOC 8x8 advanced hybrid-electric Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV) just unveiled at IDEX 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Milrem has been fielding an increasingly sophisticated range of military robots for over a decade now based on a common platform of tracked vehicles that can be adapted to a variety of missions, including resupply of frontline units, reconnaissance, and even combat. HAVOC takes this concept one step further by adapting the 15-tonne platform with eight independently powered wheels capable of carrying five tonnes of interchangeable payloads that range from missiles to mine layers to gun turrets.

According to the company, HAVOC's hybrid drivetrain provides the robotic fighter with extended range, a near-silent stealth capability, and superior off-road performance thanks to its reduced weight. With an electric motor in the loop, it enjoys maximum torque at minimum load for fast starts, quicker response times, and an enhanced ability to handle rough terrain.

In addition, the pivot steering system allows all eight wheels to turn at once for a reduced turning radius. Milrem claims that this gives it better maneuverability in urban areas and high mountain passes.

Another advantage of the common platform approach is that it reduces development, procurement, and maintenance costs and improves logistics.

As to performance, the HAVOC can reach a top road speed of 68 mph (110 km/h) and can off-road at up to 31 mph (50 km/h). It can take a grade of up to 60% and a side slope of 40%. It can also clear a 17-inch (44 cm) obstacle and ford water to 29 in (100 cm). Armor protection meets NATO's STANAG 4569 standards.

Of course, HAVOC is a combat robot, so it boasts a high degree of autonomous capability. It is able to navigate on its own and ,within limits, make its own decisions as to how to fulfill its mission. However, even though it has a gun turret, pulling the trigger is the responsibility of a human supervisor.

"The HAVOC RCV has been engineered to deliver unparalleled agility and high-speed maneuverability, enabling commanders to project force effectively across extended distances," said Kuldar Väärsi, CEO of Milrem Robotics. "Its robust design and advanced hybrid propulsion system allow for integrating large-caliber weaponry while maintaining precision and superior lethality on the battlefield. As a versatile and reliable force multiplier, this platform redefines operational effectiveness for today’s dynamic and complex combat scenarios."

Source: Milrem Robotics