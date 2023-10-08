© 2023 New Atlas
Military

Northrop Grumman to build one-shot-one-kill shell for US Navy

By David Szondy
October 08, 2023
Northrop Grumman to build one-shot-one-kill shell for US Navy
The new shell will be able to automatically track and steer toward moving targets
The new shell will be able to automatically track and steer toward moving targets
View 1 Image
The new shell will be able to automatically track and steer toward moving targets
1/1
The new shell will be able to automatically track and steer toward moving targets

As the age of the smart weapon continues, Northrop Grumman has been awarded a US Navy contract to develop a new self-guided 57-mm artillery shell for the Navy's Mk110 Naval Gun Mount medium-sized gun used on Littoral Combat Ships.

If you watch old movies or newsreels of naval combat, they tend to resemble gunpowder-besmirched storms with shot and shell blasting all over the place like steel rain. Today, things have changed as the major navies rely much more on precision rather than sheer firepower. Instead of massive salvos of giant shells packed with high explosives fired in the hopes of one of them landing close enough to the target to cause some damage, the goal nowadays is to shoot one round filled with not much explosives designed to land just where it can do the most good – or the most harm, depending on your point of view.

This one-shot-one-kill approach is behind the new 57-mm shell being developed by Northrop. Using technology similar to the kits the company makes to turn dumb iron bombs into precision munitions, the new shell uses a miniaturized and ruggedized version that incorporates seeker sensors to lock onto and home in on even a small, fast, agile target, and an aft-mounted directional system to steer it in for the final impact. In addition, the fuse can self-select for proximity or point-detonation mode for maximum effect.

The result is a round that can be fired at longer range yet still be able to engage and destroy a target no matter how many times it turns to evade. Also, the new shell can do this without any modifications to the existing deck gun.

“Our new 57-mm guided ammunition is truly innovative in its ability to identify, track and guide itself to a target,” said Dave Fine, vice president, armament systems, Northrop Grumman. “The Navy will gain a greater capability to defend against moving threats and a new level of accuracy to defeat them.”

Source: Northrop Grumman

Tags

MilitaryUS NavyArtilleryNorthrop GrummanWeapons
No comments
David Szondy
David Szondy
David Szondy is a playwright, author and journalist based in Seattle, Washington. A retired field archaeologist and university lecturer, he has a background in the history of science, technology, and medicine with a particular emphasis on aerospace, military, and cybernetic subjects. In addition, he is the author of four award-winning plays, a novel, reviews, and a plethora of scholarly works ranging from industrial archaeology to law. David has worked as a feature writer for many international magazines and has been a feature writer for New Atlas since 2011.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!