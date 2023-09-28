Northrop Grumman to build advanced SiAW air-to-ground missile

The US Air Force has awarded Northrop Grumman a US$705 million contract to develop an upgradable next-generation air-to-ground missile called the Stand-in Attack Weapon (SiAW). The missile is designed to take on fast-moving targets behind enemy lines.

Scheduled to go into service in 2026, the SiAW is intended to be carried by the F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter. Its purpose is to penetrate and destroy hostile air defense systems as well as command-and-control sites, ballistic missile and cruise missile launchers, GPS jamming systems, anti-satellite systems and other high-value targets.

In particular, it's made to go after highly mobile targets that can suddenly shift position between identification and engagement at longer ranges than previous air-to-ground missiles.

In addition to using improved sensors and a tail- controlled propulsion system to achieve this, SiAW also incorporates digital engineering and Weapon Open Systems Architecture (WOSA) for rapid upgrades to handle emerging threats.

Over the next 36 months, the program will include a guided vehicle flight test and three additional flight tests followed by the delivery of SiAW prototype missiles and test assets to the Air Force.

"Northrop Grumman’s SiAW delivers on the Air Force’s desire for its first digital weapons acquisition and development program," said Susan Bruce, vice president, advanced weapons, Northrop Grumman. "This next-generation missile represents an adaptable, affordable way for the Department of Defense to buy and modernize weapons."

Source: Northrop Grumman