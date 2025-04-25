Autonomous, armed, and fast: Meet the Bengal MC warship

Autonomous warships have moved into the large fast-attack league as Eureka Naval Craft announces what it describes as the most advanced autonomous naval attack vessel in the world. It can carry 40 tonnes and reach speeds of up to 50 knots (57 mph, 92 km/h).

The gap between conventional warships and autonomous ones keeps getting blurred as the latter grow in size and capabilities. Case in point is Eureka's AIRCAT Bengal Module Carrier (MC), which was unveiled at the recent Sea Air and Space Exhibition in Maryland. A variant of the company's previous crewed Bearcat model, it boasts not only improved payload capacity, but AI-powered autonomy courtesy of Greenroom Robotics.

Just as airborne drones have evolved over the last 30 years from simple prop-driven aircraft carrying cameras into a vast array of platforms with all manner of capabilities, autonomous naval vessels are undergoing a similar transformation. Once, just getting a small boat to operate under remote control was a nine-day wonder. Today, there are robotic ships being tested for anti-submarine patrols, as minehunters, and even as submarines without crews.

Bengal MC infographic Eureka Naval Craft

According to Eureka, the Bengal MC pushes the envelope further by introducing a fast-attack ship with heavy payload, high speed, and a range of 1,000 nautical miles (1,150 miles, 1,852 km) that has a modular construction, which allows it to be reconfigured to meet specific mission requirements. This means it can not only be used as an autonomous attack vessel, it can also act as a troop transport, landing support craft, electronic warfare platform, drone mothership, minelayer, or minehunter. In addition, it has facilities for a crew if the mission requires one.

This is made possible by its hull, which is configured to make it a Surface Effect Ship (SES), which travels on a cushion of air by combining the attributes of a hovercraft and a catamaran by trapping pressurized air beneath the hull. This reduces friction with the water and enables high speed.

"We’re very excited to reveal the AIRCAT Bengal MC,” said Eureka Naval Craft CEO, Bo Jardine. "This is a high-speed, high-tech ship able to operate crewed and uncrewed. It is further bristling with lethality and can launch Tomahawk cruise missiles and anti-ship Naval Strike Missiles (NSM). This ‘force projection’ capability is very important as it de-risks the reliance on much bigger, more expensive crewed warships to fire missiles. The reality is the naval market in this weight class needs disrupting. Too many vessels today are outdated, sluggish, and expensive. The AIRCAT Bengal MC offers a very fast alternative ship which is armed to the teeth, can be made autonomous, and has the capability to carry much heavier payloads at speed, increasing lethality.

"The vessel stands out by providing a more cost-effective solution compared to current naval corvettes and frigates, thanks to its optimized design and use of modular construction techniques that reduce both manufacturing and repair costs. Furthermore, the Bengal MC's superior fuel efficiency and lower operational overhead make it an attractive option for navies looking to maximize their budgets while maintaining advanced capabilities."

Source: Eureka Naval Craft