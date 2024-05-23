US Air Force releases first official pics of B-21 bomber in flight

Although snapshots of the B-21 Raider nuclear bomber in flight have been taken previously by the public in the vicinity of Edwards Air Force Base in California, these weren't with permission. Now the United States Air Force has released the first official images of the aircraft in the air.

Despite having a wingspan of 132 ft (40 m), an empty weight of 70,000 lb (31,751 kg), and the least inconspicuous profile in the world, the US Air Force is keen to keep tight security around the Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider. The aircraft, which is slated to become the third leg of the US nuclear deterrent force by the 2050s, quietly shifted from ground tests to flight tests sometime around November 2023, though officials were reluctant to admit this until video footage started showing up on X (formerly Twitter).

Now, the Air Force has released three new images of the B-21, with two of the bird in the air. They were taken by the B-21 Combined Test Force during a recent test and show the bomber in its hangar, landing with wheels down, and a third of it in full flight.

The images aren't exactly a full technical briefing on the B-21, but they do give us some new insights, including clear views of its sharpened nose, the stealthy trailing edges of its flying wing fuselage, and the radar-deflecting design of the undercarriage covers. Also visible is a red-painted pitot tube that isn't part of the operational equipment, but is used to gather flight data during testing.

The B-21 with wheels down US Air Force

In addition, engine air inlets can be seen and an open hatch on the upper surface that may be an intake for an auxiliary engine.

The B-21 Raider is designed to work alongside and eventually replace the B-1, B-2, and B-52 bombers that currently compose the airborne leg of America's nuclear triad. Its stealth design and high Mach speed will allow it to penetrate enemy air space to deliver both nuclear and conventional payloads. It's expected to enter service by the middle of the decade with a minimum production goal of 100 aircraft.

"We are in the flight test program, the flight test program is proceeding well," said Air Force Service Acquisition Executive Andrew Hunter in Senate testimony. "It is doing what flight test programs are designed to do, which is helping us learn about the unique characteristics of this platform, but in a very, very effective way."

Source: US Air Force