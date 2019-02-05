From our position in the wings of the Milky Way, it's hard to get an idea of exactly what shape the galaxy is. To develop a new map, the researchers looked to a group of stars known as classical Cepheids, which can be up to 20 times more massive than the Sun and 100,000 times brighter. That brightness tends to pulse in a regular pattern on a scale of days or weeks, and astronomers can use that to estimate their distance to within three to five percent.