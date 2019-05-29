The latest iteration boasts a wireless BLVOS control system that allows an operator equipped with a tablet-like, ergonomically-designed mobile or stationary control unit to both steer and fire it at ranges of up to 1,000 m (3,300 ft) in built-up areas and 2,500 m (8,200 ft) in open ground. According to the makers, its intuitive graphical user interface makes it easier to operate with less user fatigue and better combat performance. Secure firing control is provided by a dedicated Fire Control UHF-Band data-link embedded Fire Control System.