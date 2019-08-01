Compact full-suspension electric scooter folds into shoulder bag for easy transportView gallery - 6 images
Though folding e-scooters are nothing new, you generally have to carry them about in your hands between rides. The MiniFalcon has been designed to be collapsed down in three steps and stowed away in its own ukulele-sized backpack.
The MiniFalcon electric kickscooter is just over 23 inches long when folded thanks to a telescopic steering pole, collapsible handles, folding rear wheel assembly and a relatively small deck. That deck is only really being big enough for one foot at a time during a ride, but the other foot will likely be hovering somewhere near the dual (manual and electric) rear brakes anyway.
When unfolded and ready to ride, the MiniFalcon extends to 45.6 in (115.5 cm) high, handlebar width is 17.3 in (44 cm) and wheel to wheel measures 24.4 in (62 cm). Packed down dimensions shape up as 23.6 in (60 cm) high, 13.4 in (34 cm) long and 5.9 in (15 cm) wide. Either way, it tips the scales at 17.85 lb (8 kg). And the e-scooter is reckoned capable of supporting up to 220 lb (99.7 kg) of rider weight without any sign of buckling.
The frame is fashioned from aircraft-grade aluminum, the e-scooter rocks puncture-proof polyurethane tires, and its 250 W rear wheel motor has a top speed of 15.53 mph (25 km/h). It also comes with three speed gears that allow riders to select a high-torque, low-speed gear for 15° hill climbing through to a high-speed gear for zipping through town.
The 5.2 Ah Li-ion batteries are good for 9 miles (15 km) per 2 hour fast charge, though the MiniFalcon recovers kinetic energy while braking or going downhill to eke a little more out of the battery during a ride. An ABS anti-locking system allows for better control when braking heavily, riders can also look forward to a smoother ride thanks to shock absorbers front and rear, and a digital handlebar display keeps the user informed of key system info.
The MiniFalcon project currently has 15 days left on its Indiegogo funding campaign, where pledges start at US$329. If all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in November. The video below has more.
