For fine manipulations, such as replacing tiny screws in eyeglasses or cameras, users start by mounting the appropriate bit in the magnetic bottom end of the drive unit. They subsequently hold that unit against the screw by pressing their index finger into a dimple on the unit's top end, then they tighten or loosen the screw by turning the lower end of the unit with their middle finger and thumb. Bearings within the shaft of the drive unit ensure that it turns smoothly.