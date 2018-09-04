To overcome this, the researchers added a layer of aluminum just 400 micrometers thick to act as a spreader. This allows heat from the absorber layer above it to be spread laterally across the entire surface of the material and melt the boundary layer where the ice meets the surface. The result is a thin layer of water that is slippery enough for any ice to slide off, meaning the bulk of the ice itself doesn't need to be melted. The third and final layer is just foam insulation to prevent heat escaping downward.