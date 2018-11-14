A new "Super-Select 4WD" system delivers traction and handling characteristics tuned to any given surface via driver-selectable drive modes called Easy-Select 4WD. Several off-road modes include Gravel, Mud/Snow, Sand, and Rock settings to tune the drivetrain and chassis response to varied terrains. The drivetrain, once engaged, regulates wheel slip through transmission and braking changes to maximize traction. Hill descent control is now available as well.