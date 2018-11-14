New Mitsubishi Triton/L200 one-ton pickup truck unveiledView gallery - 4 images
Mitsubishi has teased a new pickup truck for the Asian market a few times and has now officially debuted the new one-ton pickup, called the Triton/L200, in Bankok. The Triton/L200 will begin sales in Thailand on November 17 and will roll out to global markets over time.
"The New Triton/L200 is one of our most important global strategic models," said Mitsubishi's CEO Osamu Masuko. "The new model brings enhancements to the durability, reliability, and comfort developed over the forty years since the introduction of the series."
The Mitsubishi Triton/L200 pickup incorporates Mitsubishi Motors' global Dynamic Shield front fascia design concept (first seen on the Pajero Sport), a new four-wheel drive system, and active safety and driver assist systems. A high engine hoodline, larger lamps, and sculpted bodywork are the basis for the new design motif.
A new "Super-Select 4WD" system delivers traction and handling characteristics tuned to any given surface via driver-selectable drive modes called Easy-Select 4WD. Several off-road modes include Gravel, Mud/Snow, Sand, and Rock settings to tune the drivetrain and chassis response to varied terrains. The drivetrain, once engaged, regulates wheel slip through transmission and braking changes to maximize traction. Hill descent control is now available as well.
These technologies are available in a newly-designed six-speed automatic transmission, replacing the previous five-speed auto. The Mitsubishi Triton/L200 will continue with the previous-generation's 2.4-liter gasoline (126 hp/96 kW) engine and turbodiesel engine (178 hp/133 kW) options.
Active safety equipment begins with the Triton's ladder-type framing and high-impact cabin safety structure. Advanced active safety systems include forward collision mitigation, blind spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, and an Ultrasonic Misacceleration Mitigation System. The latter reduces accidents caused by improper use of the accelerator when moving off or reversing from parking spots and confined spaces. A 360-degree camera system is also available on the truck.
The Triton/L200 will be produced at the Laem Chabang Plant in Thailand and, afterits home country release, will enter other Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) markets and Oceania, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and Latin America. Mitsubishi expects to sell the new pickup in about 150 countries globally after complete rollout. Mitsubishi anticipates sales of 180,000 units this fiscal year.
The Triton/L200 follows several debuts from Mitsubishi recently, including the Eclipse crossover, the GT-PHEV, and the Expander people mover.
Source: Mitsubishi
