Projector-packing adventure tablet is built like a Tank

A Chinese mobile tech company known for its rugged devices has launched what's claimed to be the world's first 5G rugged tablet that also packs a built-in DLP projector. The Tank Pad also features an 800-lumen light to brighten up camping adventures.

This is not the first projector-packing mobile device from 8849, the Shenzhen-based company has launched a number of smartphones with built-in pico image throwers since it began its rugged journey in 2012. They all wear the Tank moniker, and for good reason.

All of the outfit's devices are built to withstand pretty much whatever punishment you could throw at them, and are in it for the long haul thanks to generous batteries. Now a tablet has joined the rest of the tough cookies in the company's rugged lineup.

The Tank Pad is built to demanding MIL-STD-810H durability standards, and is IP68 and IP69K rated against moisture and dust ingress. Its projection engine is located at one corner of the tablet, on its chunky edge, and as with other pico units, it isn't particularly bright. At just 100 lumens, the image will wash out if used in bright ambient light but could be a useful alternative to sharing content without needing to huddle around the device's 10-inch FHD+ 120-Hz display.

The Tank Pad's pico projector puts out just 100 lumens but is pitched as "perfect for entertainment and presentations, projecting a clear image up to 150 inches" 8849

"Say goodbye to frequent charging and embrace uninterrupted functionality," reads the press release when highlighting the tablet's 21,000-mAh battery – though actual per-charge endurance is not revealed. The Pad also supports reverse charging, so that massive battery can be used to top up other mobile gadgetry while out and about.

Inside the tough exterior are MediaTek Dimensity 8200 octa-core brains with an integrated graphics engine, which are supported by 16 GB of RAM (plus 15 GB virtual RAM) and 512 GB of storage. More storage can added through TF-card expansion, and the tablet sports dual nanoSIM slots.

Android 14 runs the UX show. A 50-MP rear camera should satisfy mobile photography needs, while a 32-MP selfiecam makes for IMX616-powered video chats. There's a huge camping light around back too, "making it the perfect companion for nighttime activities and providing the extra illumination you need."

Unusually for modern tech, 8849's tablet has been treated to a 3.5-mm headphone jack but does also rock a pair of speakers for "rich stereo sound." This Tank supports NFC for contactless payments, and includes an infrared remote control feature for potentially controlling home appliances.

The Tank Pad is listed for US$999 on the company website, but is available now via AliExpress for around $500.

Product page: 8849 Tank Pad