AirFly Pro turns any audio jack into a Bluetooth streamer

Twelve South has released a Bluetooth adapter called the AirFly Pro that can be plugged into old school audio sources with a 3.5 mm headphone jack to stream audio to wireless headphones and earphones.

The device essentially allows you to pop in your new AirPods Pro earphones and listen to audio streamed from old car stereos, in-flight entertainment systems, or even stream music from the headphone port of your home hi-fi. You don't have to own AirPods of course, the AirFly Pro should work with most Bluetooth headphones and earphones, but Twelve South has definitely taken a leaf from Apple's design book, and the adapter is being made available through Apple Stores, so it's pretty clear who is the target market.

The AirFly Pro can stream audio to wireless headphones from non-Bluetooth handheld gaming devices Twelve South

Two pairs of Bluetooth headphones can be simultaneously connected, so you can watch a movie or listen to music with a friend without disturbing those around you. The battery should be good for over 16 hours of use per charge, and it can also be used as an aux in adapter, so you can stream music from your phone to non-Bluetooth audio gear.

The AirFly Pro is available now for US$54.99. And Twelve South has also introduced a USB-C and Duo variants too.

