© 2019 New Atlas
Mobile Technology

AirFly Pro turns any audio jack into a Bluetooth streamer

By Paul Ridden
November 15, 2019
AirFly Pro turns any audio jac...
The AirFly Pro can turn in-flight entertainment systems into wireless audio streamers
The AirFly Pro can turn in-flight entertainment systems into wireless audio streamers
View 5 Images
The AirFly Pro adapter supports simultaneous pairing to two sets of Bluetooth headphones/earphones
1/5
The AirFly Pro adapter supports simultaneous pairing to two sets of Bluetooth headphones/earphones
The AirFly Pro can serve as an aux in adapter, so you can stream music from your phone to your non-Bluetooth car stereo, for example
2/5
The AirFly Pro can serve as an aux in adapter, so you can stream music from your phone to your non-Bluetooth car stereo, for example
The AirFly Pro can turn in-flight entertainment systems into wireless audio streamers
3/5
The AirFly Pro can turn in-flight entertainment systems into wireless audio streamers
The AirFly Pro's battery should be good for over 16 hours per charge
4/5
The AirFly Pro's battery should be good for over 16 hours per charge
The AirFly Pro can stream audio to wireless headphones from non-Bluetooth handheld gaming devices
5/5
The AirFly Pro can stream audio to wireless headphones from non-Bluetooth handheld gaming devices

Twelve South has released a Bluetooth adapter called the AirFly Pro that can be plugged into old school audio sources with a 3.5 mm headphone jack to stream audio to wireless headphones and earphones.

The device essentially allows you to pop in your new AirPods Pro earphones and listen to audio streamed from old car stereos, in-flight entertainment systems, or even stream music from the headphone port of your home hi-fi. You don't have to own AirPods of course, the AirFly Pro should work with most Bluetooth headphones and earphones, but Twelve South has definitely taken a leaf from Apple's design book, and the adapter is being made available through Apple Stores, so it's pretty clear who is the target market.

The AirFly Pro can stream audio to wireless headphones from non-Bluetooth handheld gaming devices
The AirFly Pro can stream audio to wireless headphones from non-Bluetooth handheld gaming devices

Two pairs of Bluetooth headphones can be simultaneously connected, so you can watch a movie or listen to music with a friend without disturbing those around you. The battery should be good for over 16 hours of use per charge, and it can also be used as an aux in adapter, so you can stream music from your phone to non-Bluetooth audio gear.

The AirFly Pro is available now for US$54.99. And Twelve South has also introduced a USB-C and Duo variants too.

Product page: AirFly

Tags

Mobile TechnologyBluetoothStreamingTwelve South
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!
Latest Stories
Load More