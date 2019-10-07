© 2019 New Atlas
Amazon's Fire HD 10 gets a speed and battery bump

By Paul Ridden
October 07, 2019
The new Firs HD 10 tablets go on sale at the end of October, 2019
Amazon has today announced the latest Fire HD 10, an inexpensive multimedia tablet now in its ninth generation that packs a faster processor, longer battery life and more.

"We’ve made our best tablet even better with a faster processor, longer battery life, and faster charging," said Amazon's Kevin Keith.

The Fire HD 10 features a 10.1-inch 1080p display at 224 ppi, and audio is delivered in cinema style thanks to Dolby Atmos through headphones plugged into the 3.5 mm jack (though there are integrated speakers too). Prime users can watch top movies, stack up some tunes to listen to, or read books and magazines. And Twitch Prime offers up free games.

The tablet has 2 GHz octa-core processor brains (up from 1.8 GHz quad-core with the model before it) supported by 2 GB of RAM, and there's 32 GB or 64 GB of built-in storage, which can be expanded to 512 GB by slotting in a suitably-sized microSD card. And users are promised up to 12 hours of per charge battery life (topped up over USB-C).

Wireless connectivity shapes up as 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi, there's a 720p webcam to the front and a 2 MP snapper at the back, and users benefit from unlimited free cloud storage for all photos taken on Fire tablets. Picture-in-picture is new to the Fire HD 10, allowing users to keep a weather eye on, well, the weather or social media feeds while watching a movie.

Naturally, you'll find Alexa on board to help find what you're looking for using your voice. And Amazon reckons that in tests its new tablet proved four times as durable as the latest iPad Pro (though that's probably the only performance metric where Apple's much pricier tablet would stand in Amazon's shadow).

The Fire HD 10 is available for pre-order now in four color options for US$149.99 (32 GB) or $189.99 (64 GB), shipping is expected to start on October 30.

Product page: Fire HD 10

Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
