Apple unveils "completely redesigned" iPad and "supercharged" iPad Pro

While some new versions of existing devices really just offer a few new features, Apple states that the just-announced 10th-Gen version of the iPad has been completely redesigned. The company has also unveiled a "supercharged" 6th-Gen iPad Pro.

First (and maybe foremost?), the new iPad features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display that extends right to edges of the device. This setup provides more screen area on an iPad which is "nearly the same size as the previous generation." The display boasts 2360 x 1640-pixel resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and True Tone technology – the latter automatically adjusts the picture's white point based on ambient light color and brightness.

Another notable new feature is the inclusion of Apple's A14 Bionic chip, which is claimed to deliver a 20% increase in CPU performance and 10% improvement in graphics performance. According to Apple, the chip also makes the new iPad up to five times faster than the best-selling Android tablet. The A14 Bionic's 16-core Neural Engine is additionally claimed to boost machine learning capabilities by up to 80%.

The iPad is being offered in color choices of blue, pink, yellow and silver Apple

Apple has moved the 12-megapixel, 122-degree front camera to the landscape edge of the device, the idea being that FaceTiming or video-recording users will now be looking almost right into the camera when they look at the screen. An upgraded 12-megapixel wide-angle rear camera is capable of shooting 4K video at frame rates of up to 240fps slo-mo.

Connectivity-wise, the new iPad supports Wi-Fi 6, offering connections that are up to 30% faster than the previous generation. Cellular models with 5G allow the device to reach peak speeds of up to 3.5Gbps in ideal conditions, while a USB-C port supports a wide range of accessories and faster charge times when used with higher power charging adapters.

Among the accessories available is the new Magic Keyboard Folio. Featuring full-size keys, a large trackpad and support for multitouch gesture control, it attaches magnetically to the Smart Connector on the edge of the tablet. This means that the iPad provides all the power and data, so the keyboard doesn't need to be charged or paired.

The 10th-Gen iPad is available for order as of this Tuesday (Oct. 18th) in a choice of four colors, with prices starting at US$449. It will be in stores as of Oct. 26th.

The new iPad Pro is the first Apple device with Wi-Fi 6E, with downloads of up to 2.4Gbps Apple

For prospective buyers wanting a bit more oomph, the new 6th-Gen iPad Pro is now powered by Apple's M2 chip. The latter boasts an 8-core CPU which is up to 15% faster than that of the M1, and a 10-core GPU that delivers up to 35% faster graphics performance. Apple states that the M2's 16-core Neural Engine is capable of processing 15.8 trillion operations per second — which is 40% more than the M1 — reportedly "making iPad Pro even more powerful when handling machine learning tasks."

While the iPad Pro also works with the Magic Keyboard Folio, it additionally offers new functionality for the 2nd-Gen Apple Pencil. When users hover the stylus-type drawing accessory up to 12 mm above the tablet's Liquid Retina display, a preview of their mark will appear on the screen. Apple claims that this functionality "allows users to sketch and illustrate with even greater precision, and makes everything users do with Apple Pencil even more effortless."

The 6th-Gen iPad Pro is being offered in 11- and 12.9-inch screen sizes, with prices starting at $799 and $1,099, respectively. As is the case with the standard iPad, they can be ordered as of this Tuesday, and will be in stores starting on Oct. 26th.

Sources: iPad, iPad Pro

