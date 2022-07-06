Asus powers the next generation of mobile gamers with ROG Phone 6 launch

The gaming wing of consumer tech giant Asus, the Republic of Gamers, has unveiled the latest edition of the ROG Phone, a mobile gaming powerhouse running Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon chipset and sporting a 165-Hz AMOLED HDR10+ display.

The team leader for the ROG Phone 6 series is the Pro model, which is available in white only and features a 6.78-inch (2,448 x 1,080) AMOLED display at 20.4:9 aspect and a refresh rate of up to 165 Hz plus a 1-ms response time and 720-Hz touch-sampling rate. It's topped by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for scratch-resistant gaming on the go, and of course, the handset also sports ultrasonic airtriggers with gesture support as well as haptic feedback courtesy of a X-axis linear motor.

It's built around Qualcomm's latest and greatest mobile platform, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, for a CPU performance boost of 15 percent over the Snapdragon 888 powering the ROG Phone 5, and integrated Adreno 730 graphics reported to be 50 percent faster than the 660 GPU in the 888. System support shapes up as a frankly monstrous 18 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The ROG Phone 6 Pro has a triple camera array around back, along with a 2-inch ROG Vision screen that displays status animations Asus

The new onboard cooling system comes with a larger vapor chamber and much more graphite to help optimize system performance for short-to-medium sessions, but gamers can also opt to mount a funky external fan called the AeroActive Cooler 6 with built-in physical buttons for long-haul gameplay, RGB lighting and an included kickstand. Handheld console vibes are also available via the optional Kunai 3 Gamepad.

The camera array around back comprises a 50-megapixel F1.9 main based around Sony's IMX766 sensor, a 13-MP ultra-wide and a 5-MP macro. The main camera is reported capable of recording 8K (7,680 x 4,320) video at 24 frames per second, HDR10+ video recording is available for the main and ultra-wide shooters, there's 3-axis electronic image stabilization to help compensate for shaky hands, and slow-motion recording at up to 120 fps can be had at 4K resolution, or up to 480 fps at 720p. Also around back is a 2-inch OLED ROG Vision display for status animations.

The ROG Phone 6 shares much of its feature set with its Pro sibling, but comes with a LED status display and lower system memory/storage options Asus

Elsewhere, the handset features a 12-MP selfiecam, comes with 5G mobile connectivity as well as Wi-Fi 6E, and there's Bluetooth 5.2 with support for aptX Adaptive and aptX Lossless codecs, too. The triple microphone array is paired with Asus noise reduction, dual front-facing speakers are powered by a Cirrus Logic amplifier and boast Dirac HD Sound as well as Snapdragon Sound, and there's support for top-notch audio output up to 32-bit/384-kHz resolution via the 3.5-mm headphone jack.

The gaming smartphone is IPX4-rated for water resistance, runs Android 12 and is powered by a split 6,000-mAh battery configuration with support for fast-charging (a 65-W charger included in the box).

The ROG Phone 6 Pro kicks off with Europe availability and starts at €1,299 (about US$1,320).

A ROG Phone 6 model has also been launched, which comes with a LED rear mini-display instead of the ROG Vision screen, lowers the selfiecam resolution to 12 MP, tops out at 12 GB of RAM and offers 256 GB of storage. This model starts at €999 (~$1,000).

The video below has more.

ROG Phone 6 Series - Official product video | ROG

Source Asus