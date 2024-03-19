Bigme's latest 10-inch color E Ink tablet is first to run Android 13

China's Bigme has launched a color E Ink tablet that's billed as the first to run Android 13 out of the box. The latest InkNote has access to Google Play, sports a 10.3-inch Kaleido 3 color display with stylus support, and comes packing front and rear cameras.

For the InkNoteX e-note, black/white text and imagery is displayed at 2,480 x 1,860 pixels (300 ppi) but the resolution drops to 1,240 x 930 at 150 ppi for color.

The Kaleido 3 touchscreen is able to display 4,096 colors – which isn't going to compete with more common digital tablets in terms of vibrancy and richness. But it does boast a relatively quick refresh rate of 15 fps, and is of course readable under bright sunlight but also benefits from a 36-level eye-friendly front light that can run warm or cool, or a blend of the two.

Drawing, scribbling, annotating and such is undertaken via the included 4,096-pressure-level stylus, with Bigme noting that the pen can also serve as an IR pointer "as well as a voice-operated remote control." And though a step behind the current flavor of Google's mobile operating platform, Android Tiramisu hasn't filtered through to E Ink tablets until now and gives the InkNoteX access to the Play Store for downloading productivity apps.

Kaleido 3 color E Ink is able to show 4,096 colors at 150 ppi resolution Bigme

Processing brains shape up as a MediaTek Dimensity octa-core chip with clock speeds up to 2.4 GHz, supported by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage (with microSD expansion of up to 1 TB). As is common with E Ink devices in general, the 4,000-mAh battery should last for a good long while between top-ups – though Bigme hasn't specified per-charge usage specs.

Other e-notes from the company feature cameras front and back, and the InkNoteX is no exception – with a 5-MP front-facing snapper and an 8-MP module at the rear of the thick dark plastic grip to one side of the display. There's a quad-array microphone onboard plus dual speakers. Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and USB-C are your connectivity options, and the power button has a fingerprint reader for added security.

The InkNoteX is on sale now at the company's online store for US$739.99.

