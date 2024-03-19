© 2024 New Atlas
Mobile Technology

Bigme's latest 10-inch color E Ink tablet is first to run Android 13

By Paul Ridden
March 19, 2024
Bigme's latest 10-inch color E Ink tablet is first to run Android 13
As well a running Android 13, the InkNoteX features a color E Ink display with a fast refresh and ships with a pen stylus
As well a running Android 13, the InkNoteX features a color E Ink display with a fast refresh and ships with a pen stylus
View 3 Images
As well a running Android 13, the InkNoteX features a color E Ink display with a fast refresh and ships with a pen stylus
1/3
As well a running Android 13, the InkNoteX features a color E Ink display with a fast refresh and ships with a pen stylus
Kaleido 3 color E Ink is able to show 4,096 colors at 150 ppi resolution
2/3
Kaleido 3 color E Ink is able to show 4,096 colors at 150 ppi resolution
The InkNoteX features octa-core processing, a microSD slot for up to 1 TB of storage to supplement the 128 GB that's already cooked in, and offers access to the Google Play app marketplace
3/3
The InkNoteX features octa-core processing, a microSD slot for up to 1 TB of storage to supplement the 128 GB that's already cooked in, and offers access to the Google Play app marketplace
View gallery - 3 images

China's Bigme has launched a color E Ink tablet that's billed as the first to run Android 13 out of the box. The latest InkNote has access to Google Play, sports a 10.3-inch Kaleido 3 color display with stylus support, and comes packing front and rear cameras.

For the InkNoteX e-note, black/white text and imagery is displayed at 2,480 x 1,860 pixels (300 ppi) but the resolution drops to 1,240 x 930 at 150 ppi for color.

The Kaleido 3 touchscreen is able to display 4,096 colors – which isn't going to compete with more common digital tablets in terms of vibrancy and richness. But it does boast a relatively quick refresh rate of 15 fps, and is of course readable under bright sunlight but also benefits from a 36-level eye-friendly front light that can run warm or cool, or a blend of the two.

Drawing, scribbling, annotating and such is undertaken via the included 4,096-pressure-level stylus, with Bigme noting that the pen can also serve as an IR pointer "as well as a voice-operated remote control." And though a step behind the current flavor of Google's mobile operating platform, Android Tiramisu hasn't filtered through to E Ink tablets until now and gives the InkNoteX access to the Play Store for downloading productivity apps.

Kaleido 3 color E Ink is able to show 4,096 colors at 150 ppi resolution
Kaleido 3 color E Ink is able to show 4,096 colors at 150 ppi resolution

Processing brains shape up as a MediaTek Dimensity octa-core chip with clock speeds up to 2.4 GHz, supported by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage (with microSD expansion of up to 1 TB). As is common with E Ink devices in general, the 4,000-mAh battery should last for a good long while between top-ups – though Bigme hasn't specified per-charge usage specs.

Other e-notes from the company feature cameras front and back, and the InkNoteX is no exception – with a 5-MP front-facing snapper and an 8-MP module at the rear of the thick dark plastic grip to one side of the display. There's a quad-array microphone onboard plus dual speakers. Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and USB-C are your connectivity options, and the power button has a fingerprint reader for added security.

The InkNoteX is on sale now at the company's online store for US$739.99.

Product page: Bigme InkNoteX

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

Mobile TechnologyE-InkTabletColorAndroid
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!