Color enote reader employs fast refresh to eliminate ghosting

By Paul Ridden
July 31, 2023
Bigme's optimized after-image algorithm effectively eliminates ghosts of previous pages appearing onscreen
Bigme's optimized after-image algorithm effectively eliminates ghosts of previous pages appearing onscreen
Bigme's optimized after-image algorithm effectively eliminates ghosts of previous pages appearing onscreen
The S6 Color+ sports dual cameras for snapping photos and scanning documents
The S6 Color+ sports dual cameras for snapping photos and scanning documents
The S6 Color+ is built around E Ink's Kaleido 3 color e-paper technology
The S6 Color+ is built around E Ink's Kaleido 3 color e-paper technology
China's Bigme, which was recently the first to launch with E Ink's Gallery 3 color ePaper technology, has announced a follow up to its S6 Color enote that comes with a Kaleido 3 display and a snappy 12-fps refresh rate.

The S6 Color was revealed in January and featured a color display based on E Ink's 2021 Kaleido Plus color e-paper technology, which was brighter than previous outings and enabled larger e-readers to be made – such as the PocketBook InkPad Color.

Last year, Kaleido 3 brought improvements to grayscale delivery, much-better color contrast and a notable increase to color saturation. And this is the version of E Ink's color e-paper technology that the 7.8-inch S6 Color+ is built around. In addition to its 300 ppi definition for grayscale and 150 ppi for color, an improved after-image algorithm makes for a reported refresh rate of 12 ms, which is said to have nipped ghosting issues in the bud.

The enote device offers 36 levels of warm/cold lighting for reading and scribbling after dusk without having to rely on a nearby lamp. It runs Android 11 for access to Google's Play Store, and benefits from octa-core processing supported by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage (plus 1 TB of SD card expansion).

Out front is a 5-megapixel camera for snapping pics and there's an 8-MP rear camera to take care of document scanning needs. The S6 Color+ comes with a stylus pen offering 4,096 pressure levels, which can magnetically attach to the device and includes laser pointing functionality.

Dual microphones enable voice-to-text capabilities, with ChatGPT cooked in to create summaries if needed, as well as helping with other compositions. Dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 are cooked in too, and it's powered by a 3,000-mAh battery.

The S6 Color+ has launched in China, and will be available shortly in the US for US$479.

Product page: Bigme S6 Color+

