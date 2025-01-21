© 2025 New Atlas
Monochrome e-note grows E Ink productivity to 13 inches

By Paul Ridden
January 21, 2025
Monochrome e-note grows E Ink productivity to 13 inches
"Crafted for professionals and creatives who demand both performance and style, the Note Max features a sleek, ultra-thin 4.6mm profile and an expansive 13.3-inch monochrome E Ink display"
The 13.3-inch Note Max (left), 10.3-icn Go103 (center) and 6.13-inch Palma2 (right)
The Note Max features E Ink Carta 1300 and runs Android 13
A handy split-screen view caters for simultaneous scribbling while digesting reading material
An optional keyboard cover can be for 2-in-1-like E Ink productivity
If you like to scribble thoughts on paper but are looking for something less wasteful and more modern, an e-note can be a great option. BOOX has just launched its 13.3-inch Note Max, an ePaper tablet featuring E Ink Carta 1300 for sharp visuals.

Though e-notes are starting to offer color E Ink jotting possibilities, many users outside of artistic and creative spaces will likely employ simple black on white for much of their scribbling endeavors. It might make more sense for such people to opt for a monochrome device, particularly when there's this much screen space on offer.

The Note Max boasts a Carta 1300 E Ink display that "mimics the look of ink on paper." It lives up to its moniker by stretching 13.3 inches from bottom left to top right corner, and is reported to manage a crisp 300 pixels per inch, or 3,200 x 2,400 resolution. The inclusion of BOOX Super Refresh technology also makes for snappy and responsive pen stylus or finger usage.

An optional keyboard cover can be for 2-in-1-like E Ink productivity
The A4-sized glass screen fronted by a flat cover lens should be great for reading PDFs or other documents, and a handy split-screen view makes for "seamless multitasking." The Note Max measures just 4.6 mm thin, and comes packed with "AI-driven" editing tools in the shape of Smart Scribe. This enables such things as scribble to erase, handwriting-to-text conversion and lasso recognition. The system can also create introductory outlines for notes that cater for improved search and quick access.

The e-note lacks a front light for reduced eye strain, with the obvious downside being that users will need to seek well-lit nook to read or doodle. It boasts 2.8-GHz octa-core processing brains from Qualcomm, supported by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of UFS3.1 storage, and runs Android 13 for access to third-party productivity tools from the Play Store.

A handy split-screen view caters for simultaneous scribbling while digesting reading material
There's dual-band Wi-Fi for wireless ups and downs, and users can sync their reading and notes data across BOOX devices via the Onyx Cloud service. Bluetooth 5.0 is also cooked in, and dual speakers have been included for audiobooks. Per-charge usage figures for the 3,700-mAh battery haven't been revealed, though E Ink devices usually last weeks rather than hours. An optional keyboard cover can be had that transforms the e-note into a digital typewriter.

The Note Max was actually announced last year and has since been the subject of much discussion on tech forums. Now it's available for purchase, priced at US$649.99.

Product page: BOOX Note Max

