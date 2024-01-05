Clicks keyboard case makes iPhones more like Blackberries
One of the big things that set the original iPhone apart from the competition was its onscreen virtual keyboard. That said, Blackberry-style physical keyboards still have some big advantages – and Clicks brings such a keyboard to existing iPhones.
First of all, yes, there are compact Bluetooth keyboards that can be used with smartphones for tasks which require typing more than just a few words at a time. These devices need to be carried around separately, however, and typically have their own battery that has to be charged.
By contrast, Clicks is a silicone QWERTY-keyboard-equipped phone case which houses the user's iPhone, thus forming a single unit.
The device plugs into the phone's Lightning or USB-C port (depending on the iPhone model), so it's powered by the phone's battery and doesn't require a Bluetooth connection. It reportedly has little effect on the phone's overall battery life, plus that battery can be charged with the case in place.
Along with providing a more traditional tactile typing experience, Clicks frees up screen space that would otherwise go to displaying the virtual keyboard. It additionally offers new shortcuts such as Cmd + H to go to the home screen, Cmd + Space to launch Search, and tapping Space to scroll through web pages.
The device also features a backlight for use in dark environments, plus it's claimed to come off easily when not needed.
Should you be interested, Clicks can be preordered now for US$139 (iPhone 14 Pro and 15 Pro) or $159 (iPhone 15 Pro Max), and should start shipping next month. Its features are outlined and demonstrated in the following video.
Source: Clicks
