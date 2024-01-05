© 2024 New Atlas
Mobile Technology

Clicks keyboard case makes iPhones more like Blackberries

By Ben Coxworth
January 05, 2024
Clicks keyboard case makes iPhones more like Blackberries
One of the big things that set the original iPhone apart from the competition was its onscreen virtual keyboard. That said, Blackberry-style physical keyboards still have some big advantages – and Clicks brings such a keyboard to existing iPhones.

First of all, yes, there are compact Bluetooth keyboards that can be used with smartphones for tasks which require typing more than just a few words at a time. These devices need to be carried around separately, however, and typically have their own battery that has to be charged.

By contrast, Clicks is a silicone QWERTY-keyboard-equipped phone case which houses the user's iPhone, thus forming a single unit.

The device plugs into the phone's Lightning or USB-C port (depending on the iPhone model), so it's powered by the phone's battery and doesn't require a Bluetooth connection. It reportedly has little effect on the phone's overall battery life, plus that battery can be charged with the case in place.

Along with providing a more traditional tactile typing experience, Clicks frees up screen space that would otherwise go to displaying the virtual keyboard. It additionally offers new shortcuts such as Cmd + H to go to the home screen, Cmd + Space to launch Search, and tapping Space to scroll through web pages.

The device also features a backlight for use in dark environments, plus it's claimed to come off easily when not needed.

Should you be interested, Clicks can be preordered now for US$139 (iPhone 14 Pro and 15 Pro) or $159 (iPhone 15 Pro Max), and should start shipping next month. Its features are outlined and demonstrated in the following video.

Clicks: A Real Keyboard For The iPhone! [Exclusive]

Source: Clicks

1 comment
1 comment
vince
Somone needs to implement a mini Dell XPS12 style phone with a screen that flips 180 degrees and has a physical keyboard. The Dell used to ioen up like a conventional laptop but hidden inside a very very thin bevel was a screen that flipped around 180 degrees and when closed becomes a conventional phone and when open you flip and becomes like a Mini Dell XPS12 with a 7 inch screen so if Dell made this phone it would be called a Dell XPS 7. I made one from an USB keyboard that was a tiny bit smaller than mypohone and added a thin mbrane from metal to form the bevel and it was too clunky as too thick but a phone company could make one with barely thicker than regular phone with electronics in base with keyboard and battery and the screen a seriously thin unit inside the hinged and flippable bevel that holds the screen only.