Clicks keyboard case makes iPhones more like Blackberries

One of the big things that set the original iPhone apart from the competition was its onscreen virtual keyboard. That said, Blackberry-style physical keyboards still have some big advantages – and Clicks brings such a keyboard to existing iPhones.

First of all, yes, there are compact Bluetooth keyboards that can be used with smartphones for tasks which require typing more than just a few words at a time. These devices need to be carried around separately, however, and typically have their own battery that has to be charged.

By contrast, Clicks is a silicone QWERTY-keyboard-equipped phone case which houses the user's iPhone, thus forming a single unit.

The device plugs into the phone's Lightning or USB-C port (depending on the iPhone model), so it's powered by the phone's battery and doesn't require a Bluetooth connection. It reportedly has little effect on the phone's overall battery life, plus that battery can be charged with the case in place.

Clicks is available in color choices of BumbleBee and London Sky Clicks

Along with providing a more traditional tactile typing experience, Clicks frees up screen space that would otherwise go to displaying the virtual keyboard. It additionally offers new shortcuts such as Cmd + H to go to the home screen, Cmd + Space to launch Search, and tapping Space to scroll through web pages.

The device also features a backlight for use in dark environments, plus it's claimed to come off easily when not needed.

Should you be interested, Clicks can be preordered now for US$139 (iPhone 14 Pro and 15 Pro) or $159 (iPhone 15 Pro Max), and should start shipping next month. Its features are outlined and demonstrated in the following video.

Clicks: A Real Keyboard For The iPhone! [Exclusive]

Source: Clicks

