World's first tri-fold smartphone launches globally

Mobile tech company Huawei launched the world's first tri-fold smartphone in September 2024, but it was only available in China. Now the company has announced the global launch of the Mate XT, though you might still have a search on your hands to find one.

Yes, Samsung is expected to add another layer to its foldable phone options this year, with an as-yet-unnamed tri-fold model that's tipped for launch around the third quarter. But Huawei has beaten the mobile titan to the punch with the Mate XT.

This offers users three different layout options while on the move. The company says that the Mate XT boasts a Multiview in One experience that "redefines a smartphone display's capabilities by supporting seamless switching between single, dual, and triple screen modes." When folded out across its dual hinges, a 10.2-inch tablet display at 2,232 x 3,184 pixels is presented. One of those hinges can be collapsed back for a 7.9-inch, 2,232 x 2,048-pixel dual-screen. And both hinges can be folded down for a half-inch-thick smartphone with a 6.4-inch screen with 2,232 x 1,008 pixels. Whatever your panel poison, the OLED display sports a 90-Hz adaptive refresh rate, and up to 240-Hz touch sampling.

The dual hinge mechanism caters for three different display options: a single screen mode for "quick tasks such as calling or photography," a dual screen for "information browsing, such as reading articles and checking emails," and a triple-screen tablet mode that "delivers immersive viewing and makes multi-task management a breeze" Huawei

Meanwhile, the core components of the hinge mechanisms are said to be made from "ultra-high-strength steel" for durability, while Huawei promises smooth folding action thanks to multi-drive technology.

Moving around back, the raised triple camera array features a 50-megapixel main, a 12-MP ultra-wide and a 12-MP periscope telephoto – all with optical image stabilization. There's a "10-size adjustable physical aperture" available to cater for diverse photographic needs, 5.5x optical zoom and 50x digital will help bring distant subjects closer, and Ultra Speed Snapshot aims to snap subjects moving at high speed in sharp detail. The rear cameras, plus the 8-MP selfiecam out front, are capable of 4K UHD video recording too.

The Mate XT runs Huawei's own operating platform, comes with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage, features dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2, and cables via USB-C, but lacks an audio jack and storage expansion. The slim 5,600-mAh battery solution supports 66-W fast charging, and 50-W wireless.

That triple camera array sticks out too much for flat tabletop usage, so the Mate XT comes with a built-in kickstand Huawei

The handset is wrapped in a super-slim vegan leather coat – made from "an ultra-light and ultra-strong aerospace-grade fiber" – in black or red finish options. And you'll have to heft around a device weighing 10.5 oz (298 g).

As you might expect, the price of entry into Huawei's tri-fold universe is high – at a whopping €3,499 in fact (which converts to around US$3,650, but it's unlikely to see official release in the US).

