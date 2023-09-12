iPhone Pro Max sports a titanium body, 29-hour battery and USB-C port

Apple has announced the latest version of the iPhone, which is available in four USB-C-connectible models – the 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. The latter boasts a titanium body, and a lofty price tag of US$1,199.

Starting at the bottom of the pack there's the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, which are offered in 6.1- and 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display sizes.

They feature an "industry-first" color-infused back glass with a textured matte finish, along with a new contoured edge on their aluminum body. The phones also pack a 48-megapixel main camera (24MP default) with a 2x telephoto option, resulting in a total of three optical zoom levels: 0.5x, 1x and 2x.

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are available in five back-glass color choices Apple

When a person, dog or cat is being photographed, or when the user taps the screen to focus, the iPhones automatically capture depth information. This means that users can subsequently utilize the Photos app to render the images into "stunning portraits," and even adjust the focus point within the photos.

Another new feature is a little something known as the Dynamic Island. It's an onscreen display which expands and adapts so users can see the next direction in Maps; easily control music; and, with third-party app integrations, get real-time updates on food delivery, ride sharing, sports scores, travel plans, and more.

Additionally, a new Roadside Assistance feature allows users (American users, for now) to reach the American Automobile Association via satellite if they have car trouble when cellular and Wi-Fi coverage isn't available. There's no word on when this feature will be rolled out to other regions.

Other features include an A16 Bionic system on a chip, a 6-core CPU and a 5-core GPU, plus a Ceramic Shield front cover protecting the screen. Battery life is rated at 20 hours of video playback on the 15, and 26 hours on the 15 Plus.

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will be available in stores as of Sept. 15th in back glass color choices of pink, yellow, green, blue and black, and in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage capacities. Prices start at $799 for the 15, and $899 for the 15 Plus.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max's camera features a 5x optical zoom Apple

Along with the afore-mentioned strong yet light titanium body, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max up the game with a 5x telephoto 48MP camera (Max only); three speeds of USB-C connectivity; plus an A17 Pro 3-nanometer chip.

There's also a new Action button which replaces the existing single-function switch, allowing users to do things like quickly toggle between ring and silent; access the camera or flashlight; activate Voice Memos; and switch between Focus modes. Battery life is a claimed 23 hours for the 15 Pro, and and 29 hours for the Pro Max.

The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will be available in stores as of Sept. 22nd in black, white, blue and natural titanium finishes. Pricing for the 15 Pro will start at the present version's $999, with the Pro Max going for at least $1,199.

Source: Apple

