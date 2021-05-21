© 2021 New Atlas
Mobile Technology

Kobo bigs up E Ink reading with 10.3-inch Elipsa

By Paul Ridden
May 21, 2021
Kobo bigs up E Ink reading wit...
Kobo says that the Elipsa is aimed at bridging the gap between print and ebooks, between reading and creating
Kobo says that the Elipsa is aimed at bridging the gap between print and ebooks, between reading and creating
View 5 Images
The Elipsa comes with a cover that also holds the stylus when not in use and serves as a stand for more comfortable reading
1/5
The Elipsa comes with a cover that also holds the stylus when not in use and serves as a stand for more comfortable reading
Kobo says that the Elipsa is aimed at bridging the gap between print and ebooks, between reading and creating
2/5
Kobo says that the Elipsa is aimed at bridging the gap between print and ebooks, between reading and creating
The Elipsa features built-in lighting technology for day and night reading
3/5
The Elipsa features built-in lighting technology for day and night reading
Digital bookworms can annotate documents, make notes or doodle using the included stylus
4/5
Digital bookworms can annotate documents, make notes or doodle using the included stylus
The 10.3-inch Kobo Elipsa comes with a stylus and cover
5/5
The 10.3-inch Kobo Elipsa comes with a stylus and cover
View gallery - 5 images

Though there are apps that allow bookworms to read the latest titles on their smartphones or tablets, many prefer a dedicated ereader. Rakuten Kobo's new Elipsa model is not only the largest that the company has produced so far, but the first to come with stylus input to allow for both reading and creating.

"When looking at what should come next for Kobo eReaders, we always go back to our customers, to the people who read everyday, to learn how we can make their reading lives better," said the company's CEO, Michael Tamblyn. "With Kobo Elipsa, we meet the needs of people who don’t just want to read a book; they want to engage with it – mark it up, highlight, write in the margins, or in a notebook of their own, because that is how they get the most out of the books, articles and documents they read."

The Elipsa features a 10.3-inch E Ink Carta 1200 touchscreen display at 1,404 x 1,872 pixel resolution (that's 227 ppi), comes with a dark mode cooked in, and includes adjustable ComfortLight technology for day or night use.

It has quad-core 1.8-GHz processing brains supported by a gigabyte of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, and comes with 802.11n Wi-Fi for downloading content from Kobo's well-stocked eBookstore (or elsewhere), and handy Dropbox integration for storing and sharing documents online.

Digital bookworms can annotate documents, make notes or doodle using the included stylus
Digital bookworms can annotate documents, make notes or doodle using the included stylus

Supported ebook formats shape up as EPUB and EPUB3, PDF, FlePub and MOBI, and there are 12 fonts available with over 50 resize options. Comic books in CBZ and CBR formats can also be displayed on the big screen, as well as TXT, RTF and HTML files, and JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP and TIFF images. The ereader also comes with OverDrive access so that avid readers can easily borrow ebooks from local libraries.

The Elipsa steps into reMarkable 2 territory too, with the inclusion of a Kobo Stylus for note-making, annotations or doodling. There are different pen types, shades, line sizes, and eraser sizes available, the device can translate handwriting into to text, or clean up lists and shapes with a tap, and a number of page backgrounds are available in the included notebook feature, including blank, lined and square options.

The new ereader comes with a nifty cover as well, that provides a home for the stylus when not in use and folds to provide a comfortable reading angle when it's not protecting the display. Kobo promises weeks of per-charge usage from the 2,400-mAh battery, with charging as well as cabled connectivity undertaken via USB-C.

The Elipsa is up for pre-order now for US$399.99, with general availability from June 24.

Product page: Kobo Elipsa

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

Mobile TechnologyE-readerKoboeBookTouch-enabledE-InkStylus
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More