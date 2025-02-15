Magnetic grip makes your iPhone more Leica camera

Images snapped using an iPhone are already pretty good, but are they Leica good? The high-end camera maker launched a mobile app last year to bring its "legendary imagery directly to your iPhone." Now you can get more of a camera feel too, with the Lux Grip.

The Lux app is designed to replicate "the brilliance of the optics, the magic of the bokeh, the power of the colors" of Leica lenses via in-house software.

The company's first dedicated smartphone app is only available for iPhones, with a limited version available for free or the full flavor for a monthly sub. Reviews since have been mostly positive, though PetaPixel wasn't able to recommend.

The experience of actually taking a photo is much the same as with other apps though, just tapping on a screen. But Leica has thought of that. The brand has now introduced the Lux Grip for iPhone – a MagSafe device that's designed to "improve the ergonomics and functionality of smartphone photography" to give users a similar kind of feel to classic Leica cameras.

The Lux Grip is designed to work with the Lux iPhone app Leica Camera AG

It connects with the iPhone over Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy, and sports physical controls including a two-stage shutter release, a button to switch between shooting modes and other assignable controls. The grip works with the Lux app for "the unmistakable image and color aesthetics of legendary Leica lenses" – with a year's free subscription to the premium tier included in the ticket price.

The Lux Grip will add 130 g (4.5 oz) to the weight of your iPhone during use, sports its own 300-mAh battery for up to a thousand snaps per 2-hour charge, and "is equally suitable for left- and right-hand users." You'll really have to love the Leica vibe to buy into this however, as it's available now for the very Leica price of US$329. Yes, over 300 bucks for a smartphone grip. Outrageous!

By comparison, PGYTech recently introduced the MagCam Phone Grip, which comes in at just $59.95 – and includes a detachable head for remote shooting plus a ring light and 3,000-mAh battery. The grip also ships with a magnetic ring for use with non-MagSafe Android handsets. We've no idea whether this model will work with Leica's Lux app for iPhone though.

Product page: Leica Lux Grip