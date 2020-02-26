LG launches 5G-capable, dual-screen V Series flagship

As expected, given that Mobile World Congress has been canceled this year, LG has today announced the latest member of its V Series smartphones. The V60 ThinQ 5G features an improved dual screen, better audio and a bigger battery.

Every year around this time, Mobile World Congress brings smartphones and mobile gadgetry into sharp focus. But not this year. A number of the industry's big players opted to stay away from Barcelona this year as a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19. And on February 12, the event organizers decided to pull the plug "because the global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak, travel concern and other circumstances, make it impossible for the GSMA to hold the event."

As such, device announcements have been pretty much online only. And the latest is from LG, with the launch of the V60 ThinQ 5G.

Like before, the new V Series flagship sports 20.5:9, Full HD+ (2,460 x 1,080) P-OLED main and secondary displays, but both have increased in size by just under half an inch to 6.8 diagonal inches. That secondary Dual Screen, as it's called, works like a phone case and features a 360° Freestop hinge that can be folded right back behind the main display. There's a 2.1-inch monochrome cover display too, for quick at-a-glance alerts.

The V60 ThinQ 5G will go on sale in selected markets from March, 2020 LG

As you might expect of a new flagship, the V60 comes with a Snapdragon 865 chip inside, with the X55 5G modem cooked in. Bluetooth 5.1 and 802.11ac/ax Wi-Fi are also onboard, and the IP68 water- and dust-resistant phone will come in 128 GB or 256 GB storage flavors, with microSD expansion, and 8 GB of RAM. It will run Android 10 and has a 5,000 mAh battery (though LG isn't saying exactly how long you can expect to run the phone at full tilt between charges).

The V60 benefits from a 64-megapixel, f/1.8 main camera, a 13-MP, f/1.9 wide-angle snapper and a time of flight sensor to the rear, with LG noting that 8K video recording is possible for the first time on any of its devices. The selfie cam comes in at 10 megapixels with an f/1.9 aperture and 72.5° field of view.

In the audio department, users can look forward to four high-performance microphones, something called Voice Bokeh that separates a user's voice from background noise, a 32-bit quad digital-to-analog converter for top notch playback quality, and an audio technology from LG OLED TVs. The LG 3D Sound Engine "recognizes the type of content and optimizes the sound accordingly for a more cinematic quality."

"Our strategy is to introduce differentiated 5G devices to meet the rise in consumer demands as the global 5G market matures," said LG's Morris Lee. "The LG V60 ThinQ 5G with the Dual Screen is the ideal device for consumers who love to create, consume and share content in the 5G era."

The phone is expected to be available in North America, Europe and Asia from next month.

Source: LG