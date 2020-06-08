© 2020 New Atlas
Mobile Technology

Motorola's latest phones offer Android at even more affordable prices

By David Nield
June 08, 2020
Motorola's latest phones offer...
The new phones are the latest in a long line of budget handsets from Motorola
The new phones are the latest in a long line of budget handsets from Motorola
View 3 Images
The new phones are the latest in a long line of budget handsets from Motorola
1/3
The new phones are the latest in a long line of budget handsets from Motorola
The Moto G Fast is more expensive, with a 6.4-inch display
2/3
The Moto G Fast is more expensive, with a 6.4-inch display
The Moto E is cheaper, with a 6.2-inch screen and less powerful internals
3/3
The Moto E is cheaper, with a 6.2-inch screen and less powerful internals
View gallery - 3 images

Even for a smartphone brand known for its low prices, Motorola has outdone itself with its two latest handsets – the US$199.99 Moto G Fast and the $149.99 Moto E, available to buy from June 12, with pre-orders open now.

The specs are slightly better than you might expect for those prices. The bigger, more expensive Moto G Fast comes with a 6.4-inch, 720 x 1,560 pixel LCD display, a Snapdragon 665 processor, 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage (which you can expand with a memory card, fortunately).

Around the back of the phone is a triple-lens 16 MP + 8 MP ultrawide + 2MP macro camera, and you get an 8 MP selfie camera on the front. That's all powered by a 4,000 mAh battery which Motorola is promising will last for two days between charges.

Save yourself $50 with the Moto E and you get a 6.2-inch, 720 x 1,560 pixel LCD display, a Snapdragon 632 processor, 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage (again, you can pop in a memory card to add some extra space for apps and files).

The rear camera is a dual-lens 13 MP + 2 MP depth affair, with a 5 MP selfie camera sitting on the front. The battery capacity is 3,550 mAh, and Motorola estimates you'll get the same two days of battery life from the Moto E.

That's quite a drop in specs – in the processor, RAM, camera, and screen size – to save yourself $50, but it might appeal to those looking to spend as little as possible. As you would expect, there's no waterproofing or wireless charging here, though both phones do have a 3.5-mm headphone jack.

One other small difference: the Moto G Fast uses a more modern USB-C port (and can charge more quickly), while the Moto E sticks to the older microUSB standard to cut costs. Both phones come with a bloat-free version of Android 10 on board.

There's no doubt that Motorola's naming strategy can be confusing – as can the way it varies which models are available in which regions – but you're now really spoiled for choice when it comes to basic but capable Android phones with a Moto badge on them. If your budget is particularly tight, the Moto G Fast and Moto E are definitely worth checking out.

Product pages: Moto G Fast, Moto E

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

Mobile TechnologysmartphonesMotorola
David Nield
David Nield
Dave is a UK-based freelance technology journalist who has been writing about apps, gadgets and the Web for more than a decade.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More